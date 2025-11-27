Yuki Tsunoda reveals his one Red Bull regret as he waits for crunch decision

Yuki Tsunoda has named his crash at Imola as his one regret from his time at Red Bull.

Tsunoda’s F1 future is hanging in the balance as he waits for Red Bull to make a crunch decision.

Team boss Laurent Mekies has confirmed that Red Bull will make a decision on Tsunoda after this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Tsunoda is likely to lose his seat at Red Bull to Isack Hadjar.

Hadjar has enjoyed an incredible rookie campaign, scoring his maiden F1 podium at Zandvoort.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Red Bull still have two seats at Racing Bulls to fill in 2026.

Liam Lawson is a leading contender, having upped his game in recent months.

For the other seat, Arvid Lindblad could make his F1 debut next year.

Lindblad has impressed in various FP1 outings this year for Red Bull and has shown flashes of pace in Formula 2.

This could leave Tsunoda without a drive in 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Japanese driver can’t join Cadillac as they have signed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Alpine have stuck with Franco Colapinto after Flavio Briatore remained committed to the French team’s junior programme.

Tsunoda might be forced to take up a reserve driver role at either Aston Martin or Haas.

Aston Martin are joining forces with Honda from next year, becoming a works team.

Toyota have a technical partnership with Haas, mainly as one of their key sponsors.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Tsunoda’s Red Bull regret

Like his predecessor Lawson, Tsunoda has struggled to get close to Max Verstappen.

Tsunoda has shown flashes of pace, particularly when given equal equipment in terms of upgrades.

Reflecting on his Red Bull stint, Tsunoda conceded that his Imola shunt put him on the back foot, making his early months with the team difficult.

“No, I don’t have any regrets, but maybe the only thing I can say is Imola crash,” Tsunoda told reporters.

“I think that made me probably back step quite a lot, you know, in coming parts, I would say. So, only that.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“My decision to the Red Bull is happy. I’m still taking the same one, exactly the same. Yeah, I think that made me stronger. But yeah, only thing is that, something that I feel, okay, something I didn’t make, some big mistake this year was that Imola crash. Yeah, that’s it.”