Why a lack of “arguments” led to a shock KTM MotoGP crew chief change

Ex-Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief Phil Marron will work with Brad Binder in 2026

Phil Marron, Brad Binder, KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
Phil Marron, Brad Binder, KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP boss Pit Beirer says ex-Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief Phil Marron was brought in to work with Brad Binder because “we kept making the same mistakes” with Andres Madrid.

Soon after triple World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Pramac Yamaha deal was announced, it became clear Phil Marron would not be following him to the team.

Initially, the veteran crew chief looked set to remain in World Superbikes with Miguel Oliveira at BMW, before he became a surprise signing by KTM to partner Brad Binder for 2026.

Binder had previously been working with Andres Madrid in MotoGP since 2021, though KTM boss Pit Beirer felt a change was needed.

In an interview with Speedweek, Beirer said strategy “mistakes” kept being made on Binder’s side of the garage, and the friendly nature between the South African and Madrid meant “there were never any arguments”.

“The crew chief issue is now settled,” Beirer said.

“Not everyone was happy, but that’s unavoidable in a large organisation.

“We came to the conclusion that we needed a change with Brad because we kept making the same mistakes.

“Not in terms of the technology or the bike itself; it’s all about strategy.

“‘When do I go out? Who do I go out behind, and with which tyre? There are also important points.

“Brad and Andres have become good friends over the past few years, a perfect team in their own right.

“But that also meant that many things were no longer discussed. There were never any arguments; there was a great deal of routine, and we wanted to break that up.”

Madrid has moved over to the Tech3 garage to partner Enea Bastianini, whose previous crew chief, Alberto Giribuola, now works with Razgatlioglu.

Beirer added: “We have a huge appreciation for Andres and his work, but with Brand, the collaboration has been such that Brad has generally had the best bike of the weekend in Sunday’s race.

“The fact is, though, that’s too late. We think Phil can do a good job here, setting Brad straight at the right moment and also giving him more confidence.”

Why a lack of “arguments” led to a shock KTM MotoGP crew chief change
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full results and times from FP1
25m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals private messages from Christian Horner since Red Bull exit
30m ago
Max Verstappen
F1
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Norris begins bid to seal F1 title
1h ago
Norris could win the title in Qatar
RR News
New Ducati rumours surface for Michael Dunlop’s 2026 Isle of Man TT plans
2h ago
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “deserves to be Aprilia’s priority” amid looming MotoGP rider-market "mess"
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Shock Adrian Newey F1 promotion raises eyebrows at Red Bull
2h ago
Marko and Newey together at Red Bull
MotoGP News
Why a lack of “arguments” led to a shock KTM MotoGP crew chief change
3h ago
Phil Marron, Brad Binder, KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
F1 News
What Lando Norris needs to become F1 world champion in Qatar
3h ago
Norris is 24 points clear of Piastri and Verstappen
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo makes wild Rocky movies comparison with Maverick Vinales
4h ago
Jorge Lorenzo, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
What was under Nicolo Bulega’s Ducati at the Valencia MotoGP test?
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega's Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test