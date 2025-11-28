Why a lack of “arguments” led to a shock KTM MotoGP crew chief change

KTM MotoGP boss Pit Beirer says ex-Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief Phil Marron was brought in to work with Brad Binder because “we kept making the same mistakes” with Andres Madrid.

Soon after triple World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Pramac Yamaha deal was announced, it became clear Phil Marron would not be following him to the team.

Initially, the veteran crew chief looked set to remain in World Superbikes with Miguel Oliveira at BMW, before he became a surprise signing by KTM to partner Brad Binder for 2026.

Binder had previously been working with Andres Madrid in MotoGP since 2021, though KTM boss Pit Beirer felt a change was needed.

In an interview with Speedweek, Beirer said strategy “mistakes” kept being made on Binder’s side of the garage, and the friendly nature between the South African and Madrid meant “there were never any arguments”.

“The crew chief issue is now settled,” Beirer said.

“Not everyone was happy, but that’s unavoidable in a large organisation.

“We came to the conclusion that we needed a change with Brad because we kept making the same mistakes.

“Not in terms of the technology or the bike itself; it’s all about strategy.

“‘When do I go out? Who do I go out behind, and with which tyre? There are also important points.

“Brad and Andres have become good friends over the past few years, a perfect team in their own right.

“But that also meant that many things were no longer discussed. There were never any arguments; there was a great deal of routine, and we wanted to break that up.”

Madrid has moved over to the Tech3 garage to partner Enea Bastianini, whose previous crew chief, Alberto Giribuola, now works with Razgatlioglu.

Beirer added: “We have a huge appreciation for Andres and his work, but with Brand, the collaboration has been such that Brad has generally had the best bike of the weekend in Sunday’s race.

“The fact is, though, that’s too late. We think Phil can do a good job here, setting Brad straight at the right moment and also giving him more confidence.”

