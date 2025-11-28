Marc Marquez on possible 2027 Honda MotoGP return: ‘I have to be selfish’

Marc Marquez ponders his MotoGP future ahead of 2027 regulations overhaul

Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says the idea of returning to Honda in 2027 is “more theory than practice”, but says his next contract will be a “selfish” decision.

The 32-year-old has spent the majority of his MotoGP career with Honda, joining the brand for his debut season in 2013 and winning six titles in seven years up to 2019.

He left Honda at the end of 2023 after struggling to find performance on the bike, opting for a risky move to Gresini Racing on a year-old Ducati for the 2024 season.

Marc Marquez won three races that year and earned a promotion to the factory Ducati team for 2025, dominating the season for his seventh premier class title.

He is contracted to Ducati until the end of next year, with the majority of the grid hitting the market for 2027 ahead of the major rules overhaul.

Could Honda’s progress tempt Marquez back?

Marquez’s departure from Honda was rock bottom for the Japanese brand, but it has since been able to use concessions to develop its package back to a competitive level.

Honda won a wet grand prix in 2025 and tallied three dry podiums, with the manufacturer ascending the concessions rankings for next year.

Its progress as positioned it as a major player in the 2027 rider market, with a number of high-profile names already linked this year.

During a recent Estrella Galicia event, Marquez - who missed the last five rounds of 2025 due to injury - was asked about the prospect of returning to Honda in 2027.

He said: “It's more theory than practice. I'm not going to make any decisions while I'm injured, or without being on the bike.

“It's important, unless I see it very, very clearly.

“I'm in a great moment, I'm back on top, and it's time to make the right decisions, being selfish, thinking about myself.

“In 2027, nobody can guarantee you the best bike.

“When it's tested, everything will be finalised.

“You'll have to trust your instincts. It will be a year where everything is open. You have to manage it in the best way possible.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

