Former MotoGP champion says street race plans “feasible” after “complex” block

The topic of street races in MotoGP has hit headlines again in recent weeks

2025 Valencia MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

One-time MotoGP champion and former FIM safety officer Franco Uncini says street races presented a “complex” financial hurdle during prior talks, but believes it is now “feasible”.

The subject of MotoGP racing on street circuits in the future hit headlines last week, after Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said it would be possible to use certain Formula 1 city tracks.

MotoGP has a history of racing on street circuits, though a push for greater rider safety saw them eventually phased out in favour of permanent venues.

Franco Uncini, the 1982 MotoGP world champion, said conversations had already taken place when he was FIM safety officer regarding a race on a street track.

In an interview with Italy’s GPOne, he said the biggest issue at the time was the money needed to adapt a street circuit to feature enough run-off areas to make it safe for riders if they crashed.

Why a MotoGP street race is now “feasible”

Uncini now believes Liberty Media’s ownership of MotoGP could allow for the “high investment” needed to make a street circuit viable.

“It had already been talked about, and we looked at some possibilities,” Uncini told GPOne.

“But it was very complex, because it would have been necessary to alter an existing street circuit for Formula 1.

“It was a matter of high investment, but today things have changed with the entry of Liberty Media. In my opinion, this could be feasible.”

The key issue with any street circuit is the proximity of walls compared to a conventional permanent track.

However, Uncini says wall proximity wouldn’t be a major issue in straight parts of a circuit.

He also thinks Ezpeleta wouldn’t have made those recent comments to DAZN if Dorna didn’t “already have a formula”.

“Those [walls] are not possible, except on the straights,” he added.

“In that case, a wall doesn’t bother us much because on the straight, even in the case of a crash, the trajectory is straight.

“Walls are parallel, so they don’t have an impact angle that can create big problems.

“Also, straight-line crashes are very unlikely to happen, except for a technical failure.

“I would say that a solution can be found, and if they are making certain declarations, they already have a formula.”

In this article

Former MotoGP champion says street race plans “feasible” after “complex” block
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals private messages from Christian Horner since Red Bull exit
2m ago
Max Verstappen
F1
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Norris begins bid to seal F1 title
1h ago
Norris could win the title in Qatar
RR News
New Ducati rumours surface for Michael Dunlop’s 2026 Isle of Man TT plans
1h ago
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “deserves to be Aprilia’s priority” amid looming MotoGP rider-market "mess"
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Shock Adrian Newey F1 promotion raises eyebrows at Red Bull
2h ago
Marko and Newey together at Red Bull

More News

MotoGP News
Why a lack of “arguments” led to a shock KTM MotoGP crew chief change
2h ago
Phil Marron, Brad Binder, KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
F1 News
What Lando Norris needs to become F1 world champion in Qatar
3h ago
Norris is 24 points clear of Piastri and Verstappen
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo makes wild Rocky movies comparison with Maverick Vinales
3h ago
Jorge Lorenzo, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
What was under Nicolo Bulega’s Ducati at the Valencia MotoGP test?
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega's Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez on possible 2027 Honda MotoGP return: ‘I have to be selfish’
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, 2025 Japanese MotoGP