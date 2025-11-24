MotoGP boss makes surprise street circuit claim: ‘There are F1 tracks we can use’

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta says MotoGP has “no problem with racing city circuits”, and admits “there are some Formula 1 circuits that we could use”.

F1 has seen an influx of street circuits come onto the calendar in recent years, with the series hosting events on city tracks in the likes of Azerbaijan, Singapore and Las Vegas.

Due to safety concerns, MotoGP races exclusively on permanent circuits that have proper run-off areas.

It does technically have a street circuit on its current calendar in Indonesia, but Mandalika is a street track only in name.

MotoGP would race at a suitable street track

Since Liberty Media took over ownership of MotoGP earlier this year, there have already been rumours of a significant calendar change for the Australian Grand Prix.

With Phillip Island’s contract expiring, there have been reports that the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne could become home to MotoGP in the future.

While not hosted on city streets, the temporary track in Melbourne is run on public roads.

Speaking with DAZN during last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Carmelo Ezpeleta did not rule out MotoGP racing on street tracks in the coming years.

“We have no problem with racing on city circuits or not; the only thing we need are run-off areas,” he said.

“It’s difficult to have them here, but there are some Formula 1 city circuits that we could use.

“When we started in 1992, our commitment was to improve safety, and we have succeeded. This is something we are not giving up on.

“But Mandalika, for example, is theoretically a city track. So, if there is a track between the streets, but with run-off areas, we’re there.”

Ezpeleta didn’t say what city tracks F1 currently uses he felt were suitable for MotoGP.

Vegas GP “an example” of Liberty’s potential for MotoGP

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has become Liberty’s flagship event since it came onto the calendar in 2023.

Ezpeleta sees this as a prime example of what Liberty is capable of as MotoGP’s owner.

“This is an example of what Liberty Media can do,” he added.

“Not with us, because unfortunately, we can’t race here, but it’s amazing the way they capture what revolves around racing.

“They are people who know a lot about entertainment, and I think we have a fantastic sport, which with their help will be even better.”

