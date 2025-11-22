After seven seasons, seven victories and 22 podiums in Moto2, Jake Dixon says he is now “okay” with the idea that his MotoGP dream may never be fulfilled, as he prepares to start a new chapter in World Superbike.

Dixon, who arrived in Moto2 as the 2018 British Superbike title runner-up, also made two substitute MotoGP appearances for Petronas Yamaha in 2021.

But despite being a Moto2 frontrunner for the past four seasons - including three wins as the top Boscoscuro rider this year - a premier-class seat never materialised.

“I'm not being ‘poor me’, but it just hasn't worked out in terms of being able to go to MotoGP, and I'm okay with that now,” Dixon reflected after Sunday’s Valencia finale.

“At the beginning, I wasn't okay with it. But it's the way the cookie crumbles and honestly, I'm really, really content with the decision that I've made. I'm looking forward to the next venture.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Success in Moto2 didn’t come easily, with Dixon taking until year four to stand on the podium.

However, the Englishman is confident the versatility he’s shown since, combined with his previous Superbike experience, will stand him in good stead for WorldSBK.

Asked how he has changed as a rider and person during his time in the grand prix paddock, Dixon replied:

“I've been the most outrageous person at times! I've said the wrong things, the right things. I wear my heart on my sleeve, for good and for bad.

“Whether you like me or hate me, I always try to stay true to myself and say what I feel. For sure, I've learnt so many hard lessons and I'm still continuing to learn.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But if you said to me at the beginning I would be here for seven years, I would have bitten your hand off.

“I've been here longer than most have and the great thing for me is I've won a lot of Grands Prix and I've been on the podium a lot of times. It just happens to be I'm a little bit older in terms of age.

“It's quite an ageist space because at 29, going to Superbike, I'm a baby now!

“But I've learnt so, so much. When I came here, I didn't do certain techniques like I'm doing now.

“The nice thing is I've won with many combinations of bikes. I’ve won with the Kalex and Ohlins, then with Kalex and WP and now with the Boscoscuro.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So I'm quite versatile with what I can ride, which is good leading into Superbike. I’m really excited for the next project.”

Jake Dixon, Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix

WorldSBK “window is wider… Here you're on a knife-edge”

Dixon, who will make his Honda World Superbike debut during testing at Jerez next week, also gave an insight into why he feels the ‘window is wider’ in SBK.

“I think the saving grace is, honestly, that I have had Superbike experience. Yes, eight years ago, but I still know the fundamentals of what you need to ride one,” he said.

“Yes, a World Superbike is slightly different [from BSB], but, like I said, I've learnt so much here.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not that World Superbikes is at a low level by any means. It's a f**king high level. Look at Toprak. The top ten are all real, real fast.

“I think what’s slightly different [is] those bikes aren't on a knife-edge. Here you're on a knife-edge with the chassis, being so stiff. The Grand Prix prototype bikes are so different to riding a street bike.

“So when people come from here and jump on a Supersport, they excel a lot more because they think, 'f**k, the window's so much bigger'. And I think that's the same in Superbike terms… it's a bit more forgiving.”

“I'm happy with the decision I've made”

After charging from 17th to seventh in his final Moto2 race, Dixon admitted emotions ran high. But he leaves the paddock proud of what he’s achieved this season.

“After the race was obviously sad. Especially when you see people crying - I'm quite an emotional character anyway, so it doesn’t take a lot to set me off! But now I'm all good.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We celebrated with the boys. No one sees the hard work that goes into it. It's the team's first year with the Boscoscuro, but we beat the factory team and were the top Boscoscuro in the championship.

“So, we didn't get where we wanted to, but we've done a really good job in terms of the bike that we had underneath us.

“Obviously, it's a bittersweet feeling. I want to stay here, but like I said, I'm happy with the decision I've made.

“I'm just going to try to do the best job I can in World Superbike.”