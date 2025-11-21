Marc Marquez reveals moment he “started to realise” 2025 MotoGP title was his

Marc Marquez has pinpointed the moment at which he started to believe the 2025 MotoGP title could be his.

Marquez dominated the 2025 season, winning by 78 points in the end despite missing five races. He won three of the first four grands prix, then eight of nine between Aragon and Misano, before wrapping his ninth world title up in Japan with five races still remaining.

It was not always obvious to Marquez himself, however, that the title would be his, and the Ducati Lenovo Team rider has picked out the Qatar MotoGP as the key race in his 2025 title charge, as winning there seemed to be proof he could be competitive anywhere, and it came after a race in Austin where he crashed out of the lead.

“For me, the most important GP was Qatar,” Marc Marquez revealed, speaking to MotoGP.com after the season.

“I was coming from Austin GP that I did a big mistake and then in Qatar again 37 points, Sprint and main race, in a different circuit for my riding style.

“So, it’s there where I started to realise that it was the year.”

Marquez’s season was one of consistency, but the most important ingredient to his 2025 success was a simple one, to an extent.

“But in the end, the most important is the speed: if you have the speed, if you are fast, it’s easier to control the situations,” he said.

2025 was Marquez’s first title since breaking his right humerus in the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020.

He arrived this year with a new team, a “new arm”, with 32 years behind him, and a “different mentality”.

“It’s a different Marc,” he explained.

“I will not say it’s a better Marc because the other Marc also was winning; it’s the same Marc with different strong points.

“Now I have we can say a different arm, a different physical condition, different mentality – you need to adapt, you cannot ride the same way as 2013.”

Ending on the sidelines

The 2025 season ended with more injury trouble for Marquez, who missed the last five races after suffering a shoulder injury in a crash with Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

His recovery is going well at the moment with still more than two months until the Sepang test next February.

“I’m in good shape and right now the doctors are happy,” he said. “So, this is the most important.

“This new injury didn’t affect the previous ones, and the fact that I have all winter in front means that the doctor, physios, and me – we have all the steps a bit more with extra caution.

“This injury arrived not in a good moment, because it was time to celebrate, but in the best time: everything was done, everything was closed.”