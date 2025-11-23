Marc Marquez “age” warning given by former MotoGP rival

Marc Marquez will turn 33 before the start of his MotoGP title defence in 2026.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jorge Lorenzo warns that “nothing is forever” as Marc Marquez goes into the 2026 MotoGP preseason trying to defend his title against a growing list of rivals.

32-year-old Marc Marquez became MotoGP’s oldest champion, of the four-stroke era, in 2025, and ended the season with a shoulder injury that will mean the Sepang test next February will be his first time on a MotoGP bike in around three months from the Indonesian Grand Prix in October.

Marquez’s absence also saw the rise of Aprilia, as Marco Bezzecchi won the final two races in a row and Raul Fernandez won in Australia.

But it’s the age factor that Jorge Lorenzo, the only rider to beat Marquez to a title before his right humerus injury in 2020, thinks will be the biggest challenge for the Ducati Lenovo Team rider to overcome in the coming years.

“The future you can never know,” said Lorenzo, speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during the Valencia test.

“[Nobody] can know because otherwise we will all win the lottery. So, it’s very difficult.

“Always you can [have] some surprises, like this year Alex Marquez and Bezzecchi with Aprilia; also some disappointments. 

“But I think Marc Marquez now is 32, he will be 33, he will be 34 in 2027. 

“So, little-by-little, the age is affecting you negatively: you start losing reflexes little-by-little; you start losing risk when the situation is complicated on the track; and the young riders are coming very strong. 

“Pedro [Acosta] will be stronger; Martin, Bezzecchi, and Bagnaia are 27, 28, so are in the best age possible. 

“So, little-by-little, Marc, in the future, will struggle [with] the age thing as all the sportsmen in history [did], in all sports. Nothing is forever.”

Despite Marquez’s age, Lorenzo - who has confirmed a deal to work with Maverick Vinales in 2026 - has no doubts about his potential in the present moment.

“For the moment, he’s [Marquez] the most complete rider; let’s see this injury, very long injury, how it will affect. 

“But I see Aprilia and Bezzecchi very strong, Aprilia is unbelievable, it’s a very compact bike, very stable – has not a weak point at this moment. 

“I think it’s, if not at the same level as Ducati, maybe a little bit stronger now. 

“Aprilia is very strong, Alex [Marquez] is there, so I think for Marc – theoretically – it should be more difficult to have as much victories as this year [in 2026].”

Marc Marquez “age” warning given by former MotoGP rival
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
Las Vegas GP driver ratings: Carlos Sainz shows Ferrari what they're missing
2h ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “age” warning given by former MotoGP rival
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Christian Horner in frame for Aston Martin F1 job amid sack reports
5h ago
Christian Horner could replace Andy Cowell at Aston Martin
MotoGP Feature
The Moto2 champions Honda’s newest star hopes to follow - and some he doesn't
6h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Valencia Moto2
F1 News
2025 Las Vegas GP F1 championship points standings after double McLaren DSQ
6h ago
Lando Norris

More News

F1 News
Both McLarens thrown out of Las Vegas GP in huge F1 title twist
6h ago
Norris's lead at the top of the championship has shrunk
F1 Results
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results after McLaren's double DSQ
6h ago
Verstappen claimed his sixth win of 2025
F1 News
Ex-F1 race director blasts FIA after latest marshal close shave
6h ago
Marshals were still on track as the field approached
F1 News
Gabriel Bortoleto hit with Qatar grid drop for causing multi-car crash
7h ago
It was a chaotic start in Las Vegas
MotoGP News
“Not enough time” for Aprilia to “understand” significant MotoGP aero changes
8h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.