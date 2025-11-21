Maverick Vinales announces partnership with former MotoGP champion

Maverick Vinales has brought Jorge Lorenzo into his MotoGP programme for the 2026 season.

Maverick Vinales with Jorge Lorenzo. Credit: Instagram/Jorge Lorenzo/Maverick Vinales.
Maverick Vinales with Jorge Lorenzo. Credit: Instagram/Jorge Lorenzo/Maverick Vinales.

Maverick Vinales has announced that he will work with Jorge Lorenzo in the 2026 MotoGP season.

2026 will be Vinales’ second season in MotoGP with the Tech3 KTM team which undergoes a management shift next year as Guenther Steiner’s consortium takes over the running of the team.

The Spanish rider has been clear recently about the areas that KTM itself needs to improve on the RC16, which remains winless since 2022, but is also trying to improve his own performance, and the introduction of Lorenzo to his programme – a move that became rumoured earlier in the week during the Valencia test – is a part of that.

“Bringing Jorge [Lorenzo] into this journey is a huge opportunity to learn and improve in every aspect,” said Maverick Vinales.

“His experience and outside perspective will help us take confident steps forward. 

“I’m starting this new stage with great motivation and excitement.”

For Lorenzo, working with Vinales will be his first role working on the competitive side of MotoGP since he was Yamaha’s test rider, briefly, following his retirement from full-time racing at the end of 2019.

The Mallorcan has also had a broadcasting role in MotoGP with DAZN, but this new role with Vinales will be the first time he has worked directly with a rider.

Announced in a social media post, Lorenzo's role with Vinales will see him work with his compatriot on physical preparation; strategic mental coaching; and "technical-sport development, reinforcing race-weekend analysis and planning".

“Maverick [Vinales] has always had natural talent and great speed,” said Jorge Lorenzo.

“My role is to accompany him, share my experience and knowledge, and help him reach his best version. 

“I strongly believe that if we improve in each of the key areas, success will be inevitable.”

Maverick Vinales announces partnership with former MotoGP champion
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
Dominic Herbertson gets factory Triumph chance for 2026 Isle of Man TT
3m ago
Dominic Herbertson. Credit: Triumph.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales announces partnership with former MotoGP champion
18m ago
Maverick Vinales with Jorge Lorenzo. Credit: Instagram/Jorge Lorenzo/Maverick Vinales.
F1 News
FIA admits Red Bull exploited ‘weakness’ in F1 cost cap rules
1h ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to third
MotoGP News
Two young Portuguese talents tipped for success by Miguel Oliveira
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Where Ferrari stand in four-way Las Vegas qualifying battle
1h ago
Hamilton struggled to put a lap together

More News

RR News
Mike Browne confirms plans for new 2026 Isle of Man TT class
2h ago
Mike Browne, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: “Unlucky” MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin needs “two things”
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Max Verstappen would put F1’s racing guidelines through a shredder
3h ago
Verstappen is not a fan of F1's racing guidelines
F1 News
Carlos Sainz channels Kermit the Frog meme to sidestep Ferrari drama
4h ago
Sainz won four races with Ferrari between 2021 and 2024
F1 News
Charles Leclerc let off for unusual Las Vegas practice breach
5h ago
Leclerc faces a trip to see the stewards