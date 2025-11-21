Maverick Vinales has announced that he will work with Jorge Lorenzo in the 2026 MotoGP season.

2026 will be Vinales’ second season in MotoGP with the Tech3 KTM team which undergoes a management shift next year as Guenther Steiner’s consortium takes over the running of the team.

The Spanish rider has been clear recently about the areas that KTM itself needs to improve on the RC16, which remains winless since 2022, but is also trying to improve his own performance, and the introduction of Lorenzo to his programme – a move that became rumoured earlier in the week during the Valencia test – is a part of that.

“Bringing Jorge [Lorenzo] into this journey is a huge opportunity to learn and improve in every aspect,” said Maverick Vinales.

“His experience and outside perspective will help us take confident steps forward.

“I’m starting this new stage with great motivation and excitement.”

For Lorenzo, working with Vinales will be his first role working on the competitive side of MotoGP since he was Yamaha’s test rider, briefly, following his retirement from full-time racing at the end of 2019.

The Mallorcan has also had a broadcasting role in MotoGP with DAZN, but this new role with Vinales will be the first time he has worked directly with a rider.

Announced in a social media post, Lorenzo's role with Vinales will see him work with his compatriot on physical preparation; strategic mental coaching; and "technical-sport development, reinforcing race-weekend analysis and planning".

“Maverick [Vinales] has always had natural talent and great speed,” said Jorge Lorenzo.

“My role is to accompany him, share my experience and knowledge, and help him reach his best version.

“I strongly believe that if we improve in each of the key areas, success will be inevitable.”