Two young Portuguese talents tipped for success by Miguel Oliveira

Miguel Oliveira has picked out two Portuguese talents who he thinks could find success in motorcycle racing.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Five-time MotoGP winner Miguel Oliveira has identified two Portuguese riders who he thinks could be stars of the future of motorcycle racing.

Oliveira moves on from MotoGP following the end of the 2025 season after six seasons in the class in which he has won five times. The Portuguese will move to World Superbike in 2026 with BMW, leaving the grand prix paddock without a Portuguese rider.

But Oliveira, who will have his first WorldSBK test next week (26–27 November), thinks that there are two talents coming through the ranks from Portugal who have a chance to break through to the top.

“We have a small kid now that has entered in Red Bull Rookies Cup,” Miguel Oliveira told the pre-event press conference at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

“His name is Afonso Almeida. He’s a young talent, he’s also surrounded very well with his family and I think he has the chance to make it. 

“But it’s not easy. There is a lot of competition.

“He achieved a milestone in his career which is to have the platform to shine in this paddock with Red Bull Rookies Cup and who knows where he might end up in the future.”

Oliveira added that Tomas Alonso, who has raced for the Miguel Oliveira Racing Team in the past, as had Almeida.

“Also, on the Sportbike category there will possibly be an interesting Portuguese rider which is Tomas Alonso,” Oliveira said.

“We also started with him when he was very young and he raced for us in our team. He’s also a guy that I see in him a lot of potential.”

Two young Portuguese talents tipped for success by Miguel Oliveira
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
Dominic Herbertson gets factory Triumph chance for 2026 Isle of Man TT
5m ago
Dominic Herbertson. Credit: Triumph.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales announces partnership with former MotoGP champion
20m ago
Maverick Vinales with Jorge Lorenzo. Credit: Instagram/Jorge Lorenzo/Maverick Vinales.
F1 News
FIA admits Red Bull exploited ‘weakness’ in F1 cost cap rules
1h ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to third
MotoGP News
Two young Portuguese talents tipped for success by Miguel Oliveira
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Where Ferrari stand in four-way Las Vegas qualifying battle
1h ago
Hamilton struggled to put a lap together

More News

RR News
Mike Browne confirms plans for new 2026 Isle of Man TT class
2h ago
Mike Browne, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: “Unlucky” MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin needs “two things”
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Max Verstappen would put F1’s racing guidelines through a shredder
3h ago
Verstappen is not a fan of F1's racing guidelines
F1 News
Carlos Sainz channels Kermit the Frog meme to sidestep Ferrari drama
4h ago
Sainz won four races with Ferrari between 2021 and 2024
F1 News
Charles Leclerc let off for unusual Las Vegas practice breach
5h ago
Leclerc faces a trip to see the stewards