Honda will join Ducati, Aprilia and KTM in MotoGP’s engine freeze from the opening round of the 2026 season, MotoGP technical director Danny Aldridge has confirmed to Crash.net.

European manufacturers began a special two-year freeze at the start of 2025 - due to the looming switch to new 850cc machines - locking in the engines homologated at March’s Thai Grand Prix until the final race of the 1000cc era at Valencia 2026.

Honda, having escaped the lowest D concession ranking after reaching 35% of maximum constructors’ points this season, is joining the freeze mid-cycle.

But the freeze doesn't kick in immediately. 

HRC can continue to develop its engine, which took impressive steps during 2025, throughout the winter and pre-season testing, then homologate its chosen final design at the 2026 Thai Grand Prix.

From that point, the RC213V's engine spec is frozen - unless Honda drops back under the 35% by the next concession window, covering constructors’ points between the 2025 and 2026 summer breaks.

Although the change in rank means no more private testing for Honda race riders, new LCR signing Diogo Moreira will be eligible for January's Sepang Shakedown test (before the Official test) as a rookie.

Yamaha, now the only D-rank manufacturer, retains full concession freedom and can continue modifying its new V4 engine throughout 2026.

Ducati remains the only manufacturer in rank A.

850cc testing allowed

Meanwhile, an agreement between the MotoGP manufacturers not to conduct any track testing of their future 850cc machines expired on November 17th. The new bikes could therefore complete their first laps - in private testing with Pirelli tyres, or official tests on the current Michelins - at any time.

MotoGP concession comparison - Rank D to C

Private test tyres:

D: 260 tyres.

C: 220 tyres.

Private testing:

D: Test riders and race riders.

C: Test riders only.

GP test circuits available:

D: Any grand prix circuit.

C: Only three nominated circuits.

Wild-cards:

Unchanged: 6 per season.

Engine allocation per rider per season:

D: 10 engines.

C: 8 engines.

Engine development:

D: Modifications allowed during the season.

C: Frozen design.

Aero updates:

D: 2 per season.

C: 1 per season.

