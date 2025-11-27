Why Charles Leclerc won’t advise Lewis Hamilton during tough Ferrari season

Charles Leclerc believes Lewis Hamilton’s incredible track record in F1 makes it difficult to give his Ferrari teammate advice.

Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver, with seven world titles and over 100 race victories.

However, despite his extraordinary success, Hamilton has struggled to adapt to life at Ferrari.

The 40-year-old is yet to secure a podium finish in his first season with the team.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was another low weekend for Hamilton, who qualified 20th.

He recovered to finish 10th - which became eighth after McLaren’s double disqualification - but it remains a forgettable season.

While Hamilton hasn’t delivered, Ferrari’s SF-25 challenger has also fallen well short of expectations.

Even in Leclerc’s hands, it has scored just seven podiums so far this year.

Leclerc hasn’t been close to a grand prix victory, setting him up for his second winless season in three years.

When asked about Hamilton’s struggles in Qatar - and whether he could offer advice to the seven-time world champion - Leclerc explained why he couldn’t.

“My job is obviously to maximise whatever I can control, and there are already so many things I’m focused on for myself and the team to make sure my driving fits the car in the best possible way,” Leclerc explained.

“It’s obviously difficult for me to also spend time advising Lewis, who has achieved a lot more than I ever did. I don’t really have any advice to give him. But it’s certainly a long process.”

Hamilton needs time

Leclerc has been embedded in Ferrari since 2019, acting as their lead driver over the years.

In the pre-race FIA press conference, Hamilton clarified that he isn’t yet looking forward to next season.

Leclerc conceded it will take Hamilton more time to fully adapt at Ferrari.

“Whenever you join a new team… I don’t even remember what it’s like to join a new team,” he explained.

“I’ve been at Ferrari for eight years, so I know how it works, and everything feels very natural. But for Lewis, it’s still kind of new, even after a year. The processes are completely different, the way you have the vision, the team, the way you work, all of that still takes some time to get used to.”