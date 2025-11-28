Williams F1 boss James Vowles’s racing return explained

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles will make his return to competitive racing later this year.

Vowles will contest the 2025 Gulf 12 Hours with Garage 59 on 14 December, three years after he last started a competitive race.

The 46-year-old Briton’s last race appearance came in 2022. Vowles took part in all four rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series with the Garage 59 squad in a McLaren 720S GT3.

Vowles had made his desire to return to racing known after completing a two-day test in a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain between the Italian and Azerbaijan grands prix.

He will now get his wish, though it means Vowles will not travel home straight after the conclusion of the 2025 world championship at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With the Abu Dhabi finale taking place on 7 December, Vowles will stay out in the Middle East to take part in the Gulf 12 Hours, which is staged at the Yas Marina Circuit the following weekend.

Vowles drove Williams' FW14B at Goodwood in July

Vowles will race alongside 2024 Gulf 12 Hours Pro-Am winner Alexander West and International GT Open frontrunners Mark Sansom and Marco Pulcini.

“The chance to put on a race helmet again is something I relish. Garage 59 is a team I know well from our time together in 2022,” Vowles said.

“The Gulf 12 Hours is a fantastic event with a competitive grid. It will be a pleasure to share the car with Alex, Mark and Marco, and to experience racing from the driver’s seat again.”

Garage 59’s team boss Andrew Kirkaldy added: “We thoroughly enjoyed working with James during the 2022 ALMS campaign.

“His approach and professionalism, and of course his knowledge of strategy, made it a very enjoyable collaboration.

“Bringing him back for the Gulf 12 Hours is something we’re all excited about, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in Abu Dhabi.”

Vowles could have double cause for celebration, with Williams on course to land their best finish in the F1 world championship since 2017.

Williams currently sit fifth in the constructors’ championship with 121 points, 31 points clear of nearest rivals Racing Bulls.

