Lewis Hamilton says his downbeat comments after the Las Vegas Grand Prix were simply made in “the heat of frustration”.

The seven-time world champion cut a dejected figure as his disappointing maiden F1 season with Ferrari continued in Las Vegas.

Hamilton qualified last on outright pace for the first time in his 17-year career, before recovering to 10th on the road in the race (which became eighth after the McLaren drivers were disqualified).

A gloomy Hamilton cryptically told BBC Radio 5 Live that he was “not looking forward” to “next season”.

The 40-year-old Briton was quizzed about his comments ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

“I will be surprised if the other drivers are surprised about next year at the end of a season, because usually you don’t have a lot of energy at the end of a season,” Hamilton said during Thursday’s FIA press conference.

“You are looking forward to family and stuff. That’s just in the heat of frustration. Often there’s a lot of frustration at the end of races, particularly when they haven’t gone well.

“I am excited what the team build next year and to continue to build on with them.”

Asked if the car performing better at the last couple of races would change his outlook, Hamilton simply replied: “No.”

Hamilton not in talkative mood

Hamilton gave similarly short answers to several questions about his first season in red as he appeared to be in one of his moods where he offers the bare minimum.

Asked how he looks back on his first season with Ferrari, Hamilton retorted: “I don’t, just look forwards.

“There’s not really much to say. The results have shown there are some positives to take from it and you just move forwards.”

Pressed on what positives he can take, Hamilton said: “Gelled in the team and the amazing passion within the team.”

Then, when asked what the biggest thing he has learned in the past 12 months is, Hamilton responded: “Probably just rebounding and getting back up.”

Later in the press conference, Hamilton dismissed the suggestion that he regretted leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

Asked if he would have still signed for Ferrari knowing how the year would have gone, Hamilton said: “That’s a hypothetical question so I don’t really want to go into that.

“I don’t regret the decision I made joining the team. I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation and I expected that. So, yes [I would have still signed].”

Hamilton acknowledged Ferrari have a lot to improve on heading into the 2026 season and F1’s regulation overhaul.

“I definitely think we have a lot of work to do. Over the winter we’ll analyse the season and there’s lots of improvements we need to make, collectively,” he added.

“No one’s under any illusions that we all play our part and I believe that we can. I’m hoping we implement and make those changes, along with hopefully a better package next year.”

