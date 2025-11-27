Fernando Alonso delivers blow to Christian Horner’s Aston Martin chances

Fernando Alonso doubts Aston Martin need to further strengthen their management team by signing Christian Horner after their latest reshuffle.

On Wednesday, Aston Martin made the shock announcement that Adrian Newey would be their team principal for 2026.

Newey joined Aston Martin as their managing technical partner, spearheading their design team.

The design guru will now lead Aston Martin’s F1 efforts as team principal, while Andy Cowell has been moved to a different role in the organisation.

Aston Martin had been linked with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who was replaced by Laurent Mekies earlier this year.

Horner reportedly had a secret tour of Aston Martin’s headquarters — but it seems unlikely the Silverstone-based team will make a move for the Brit.

Giving his thoughts on Aston Martin potentially signing Horner, Alonso believes the team’s management structure is already strong enough.

“I don’t know. I don’t think that’s a question for me at the moment. I think with Adrian taking the role now,” Alonso said in Qatar.

“Andy taking different responsibilities as well — he’s very capable of doing good things. Lawrence — a great leader, determined, maximum commitment always. I don’t think we need any more people in the management but obviously it’s not my decision.”

Alonso is confident that Newey becoming Aston Martin team boss will only have a positive impact.

The two-time world champion believes staff from other teams will be “dreaming of joining” Aston Martin to have the chance of working with Newey.

“I think having Adrian in the team attracts talent,” Alonso added.

“That’s for sure. Everyone will like to work with Adrian Newey and learn from him, and all this kind of stuff.

“Being a team principal, I am sure we will have even more people dreaming of joining the team so that’s good news for us.”

Alonso on the final races of 2025

It’s been a disappointing season for Aston Martin heading into the final two races of the year.

They sit eighth in the championship, one point behind Haas.

Alonso has labelled the last two races as “grands prix of celebration” because he won’t have to drive the AMR25 again.

“It’s two grands prix of celebration, or I take it that way,” Alonso said in Las Vegas.

“Qatar with the sprint, which we don’t have much time and we can’t sleep because we only have one free practice session and we’re already going to qualifying.

“And then Abu Dhabi, which is usually a farewell for everybody and a bit of a rest. So I take it as two celebration races, also because we won’t be driving this car anymore, so it has to be a celebration for that reason.”

