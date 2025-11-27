Why Carmen Jorda is making shock return to F1 in new Alpine role

Carmen Jorda has made a surprise return to the world of F1 in a newly-created role with Alpine.

Ex-Lotus F1 development driver Jorda has been named as head of Alpine F1 Academy and an ambassador for Qatar Airways as part of a commercial partnership.

It marks a return to Enstone for Jorda after nearly a decade, having split from the then-Renault team in 2016 after only completing simulator work and no F1 track testing.

Jorda will now help support Alpine’s F1 Academy entry in 2026.

Alpine’s press release stated that Jorda will “engage in fan experiences and community outreach programmes that highlight the airline’s commitment to empowerment and excellence”.

“I'm honoured to lead the female driver mentorship initiatives within the F1 Academy together with Alpine,” Jorda said.

“I look forward to working with Qatar Airways and taking part in events close to the fans, as well as community outreach programmes that highlight the airline's commitment to empowerment and excellence.

“This is a special moment for me as I return to Enstone, where my journey in Formula One first began.”

The 35-year-old Spaniard never got higher than GP3 (now Formula 3) on the F1 ladder.

In three seasons in the championship, Jorda failed to score a single point, with her best race result being one 13th place. She never finished higher in the championship than 28th.

Jorda went on to complete race outings in the Indy Lights series, the Renault Sport Trophy sportscar championship, and acted as a test driver for Nissan e.dams in Formula E, though never raced in the all-electric series.

Jorda previously claimed that she was “more or less within a second” of former F1 driver Romain Grosjean in the simulator.