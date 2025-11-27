Jonathan Rea set for Honda WorldSBK wild-card?

Jonathan Rea’s Honda WorldSBK debut was delayed due to injury, wild-cards rumoured for 2026.

Jonathan Rea. Credit: Honda HRC.
Having announced his signing with Honda as its WorldSBK test rider, Jonathan Rea has had to postpone his debut on the CBR1000RR-R SP.

Rea’s signature with Honda was announced shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 World Superbike season which signalled the end of his full-time racing career.

Rea is yet to ride the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, but Speedweek reports that debut was initially due to take place this week in Jerez, where several World Superbike teams – including Honda HRC – are testing this week (26–27 November).

Both Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra have been able to get their first respective impressions of the Fireblade during the test, following the end of their commitments in the grand prix paddock after the Valencia MotoGP earlier this month. HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima (as well as Honda Racing UK’s 2026 BSB riders Ryan Vickers and Jason O’Halloran) has been able to ride in Jerez as well.

But Rea has been unable to get out on-track due to injury recovery. Rea underwent knee surgery after the race in Jerez in October following his crash with Remy Gardner in the third corner of the Superpole Race.

Rea suffered knee contusions as a result of the crash that left him unable to contest Race 2, which was due to be both his final race with Yamaha and the final race of his full-time career.

With testing opportunities limited over the winter, it’s probable that Rea will not be able to ride the Honda before the European tests at the end of January.

Speedweek also suggested that Rea could wildcard at one or both of Portimao and Donington in WorldSBK next year. Honda is expected to field a wildcard rider at both of these races. 

In the past two seasons their go-to wildcard rider was Tommy Bridewell, but it could now be Rea who takes these wildcards with his dedicated role as HRC WorldSBK test rider, even though it is Ryan Vickers who has directly replaced Bridewell at Honda Racing UK for 2026.

Jonathan Rea Honda WorldSBK debut delayed due to injury
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

