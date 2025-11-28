Three crashes in first WorldSBK test for Jake Dixon: “A massive learning curve”

Jake Dixon crashed three times in the two-day Jerez WorldSBK test.

Jake Dixon, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

This week’s two-day Jerez WorldSBK test was Jake Dixon’s first chance to try the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP he will race in 2026, but he crashed three times.

Both Dixon and his new teammate Somkiat Chantra were able to debut with the Honda HRC team in Jerez on 26–27 November, ending the second day split by 0.4 seconds on the time sheets, Dixon 12th and Chantra 10th with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima between them.

The test was the start of a “massive learning curve” for the British rider, who is back racing a Superbike next year for the first time since the 2018 BSB season.

“Honestly, it’s so nice to be back on a big bike again, having that power is really nice,” Jake Dixon told WorldSBK.com.

“But a massive learning curve, honestly. For me, unfortunately, I had a couple of crashes trying to understand everything, learn exactly how things are, and that just the way things happen sometimes. 

“Just couldn’t be more happy with how the team are, the team are fantastic. I’ve never been in such a professional team, and there’s more people in the team than I’ve ever known to have around me before, so that’s really nice. 

“Just a massive learning curve and going to have to take my time with it.”

Explaining the crashes, Dixon added: “[Wednesday] was a really silly one; I was actually out-braking myself, I felt normal to me but it was just too over the limit in the braking. 

“Then [Thursday] was literally I didn’t feel so good with the front and I crashed in turn two – it was literally nothing. 

“Then the last one was coming out of turn four and in the last part I wheelied far too much and I was going off the track, and I couldn’t close the gas in time and I went into the gravel, and I literally couldn’t slow down enough and the barrier was coming so I put the bike down.

“I’m a little bit stiff from that one, I could’ve done without that, to be fair! Not an ideal situation, but that’s racing. I’m learning every minute. 

“This big girl, she bites if you don’t respect her.

“It’s been a great two days, honestly, I’ve done a lot of laps, a lot of long runs, and we worked a lot on the hardest tyre. At the end, unfortunately because of my crash I never got to put a qualifying tyre in, so we stuck with the hard tyre and that’s all she wrote today.”

Dixon pointed out the electronics as one of the biggest things to adapt to from Moto2 where he’s raced since 2019.

“Crazy different,” he said, comparing the World Superbike Honda to the Moto2 bike.

“Honestly, to be able to change what you’re able to change on the electronics is a big difference because Moto2 is a bit basic in terms of the electronics package. 

“I have to do a lot more adapting. In actual terms of a rhythm, I’m not too bad, but to extract that one lap I need to do a lot more learning. 

“Steady away– well, I’d like to say ‘steady away’ but I crashed three times, so it’s not really steady away!

“Anyway, it is what it is, and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey and progressing as a World Superbike rider.”

In this article

Three crashes in first WorldSBK test for Jake Dixon: “A massive learning curve”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals private messages from Christian Horner since Red Bull exit
17m ago
Max Verstappen
F1
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Norris begins bid to seal F1 title
1h ago
Norris could win the title in Qatar
RR News
New Ducati rumours surface for Michael Dunlop’s 2026 Isle of Man TT plans
1h ago
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “deserves to be Aprilia’s priority” amid looming MotoGP rider-market "mess"
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Shock Adrian Newey F1 promotion raises eyebrows at Red Bull
2h ago
Marko and Newey together at Red Bull

More News

MotoGP News
Why a lack of “arguments” led to a shock KTM MotoGP crew chief change
2h ago
Phil Marron, Brad Binder, KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
F1 News
What Lando Norris needs to become F1 world champion in Qatar
3h ago
Norris is 24 points clear of Piastri and Verstappen
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo makes wild Rocky movies comparison with Maverick Vinales
3h ago
Jorge Lorenzo, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
What was under Nicolo Bulega’s Ducati at the Valencia MotoGP test?
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega's Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez on possible 2027 Honda MotoGP return: ‘I have to be selfish’
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, 2025 Japanese MotoGP