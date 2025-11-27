Isle of Man TT and MotoGP names featured on new WorldSBK class entry list

The entry lists for the WorldSPB and WorldSSP classes have been published by WorldSBK, with MotoGP and Isle of Man TT names scattered through the list of the new category.

The Sportbike class enters the World Superbike pyramid next year as a replacement for the WorldSSP300 class, and with the new class comes new bikes and new names.

For a start, the Triumph Daytona 660 will be new to World Championship racing when the season starts next year, as will the PHR Performance team run by road racing star Peter Hickman. There is some World Championship experience in the team’s riders thanks to Fenton Seabright’s previous Supersport 300 campaigns.

Former MotoGP racer and new factory BMW WorldSBK rider Miguel Oliveira also has his team, the innovatively named Miguel Oliveira Team, in the class with Tomas Alonso, a Portuguese rider with previous 300 experience that Oliveira recently tipped as a potential star of the future.

Oliveira’s team will run Yamaha R7s, which is clearly the most popular bike in this inaugural season of Sportbike. There are also three Suzuki GSX-8Rs, four Aprilia RS 660s, and two Kove 450RRs run by Team 109 that won the 2025 Supersport 300 world title with Benat Fernandez, who remains with the team for 2026.

There are also a handful of Kawasaki ZX-6R 636s – one of which will be ridden by former Moto3 race winner Xavi Artigas for the MTM team.

Its Sportbike presence makes the ZX-6R 636 the first to compete in two classes in the WorldSBK paddock since the Superstock class was replaced by Supersport 300 in 2017, since it will also be present on the Supersport grid.

Speaking of Supersport, the 2026 roster sees a new manufacturer: ZXMoto, which will run with the Evan Bros team, with Federico Caricasulo and Valentin Debise aboard the bikes.

ZXMoto is the second Chinese manufacturer on the grid after QJMotor, which will field Raffaele De Rosa and Marcos Ramirez in 2026.

Entry lists for both WorldSPB and WorldSSP in 2026 are below.

2026 World Sportbike Championship Provisional Entry List No. Rider Nat. Motorcycle Team 1 38 David Salvador ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Prodina 2 37 Antonio Torres ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Prodina 3 34 Xavi Artigas ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 MTM Kawasaki 4 71 Loris Veneman NED Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 MTM Kawasaki 5 7 Benat Fernandez ESP Kove 450RR Kove Racing Team 109 6 66 Phillip Tonn GER Kove 450RR Kove Racing Team 109 7 89 Taiyo Aksu JPN Yamaha R7 Pata AG Motorsport Italia 8 12 Humberto Maia BRA Yamaha R7 Yamaha MS Racing FIMLA AD78 9 92 Gabin Cazard FRA Yamaha R7 Yamaha MS Racing FIMLA AD78 10 40 Julian Correa USA Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Pons Motorsport Italika Racing 11 88 Daniel Mogeda ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Pons Motorsport Italika Racing 12 43 Marco Gaggi ITA Yamaha R7 Team BrCorse 13 50 Carter Thompson AUS Yamaha R7 Team BrCorse 14 16 Alvaro Fuertes ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Deza-Box 77 Racing Team 15 77 Jose Osuna ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Deza-Box 77 Racing Team 16 27 Felix Mulya INA Yamaha R7 Progp Nitiracing 17 93 Arai Agaska INA Yamaha R7 Progp Nitiracing 18 33 Gonzalo Sanchez ESP Yamaha R7 ARCO Yamaha MotoR University Team 19 69 Alessandri di Persio ITA Yamaha R7 ARCO Yamaha MotoR University Team 20 21 Troy Sovicka CZE Yamaha R7 Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing 21 26 Mirko Gennai ITA Yamaha R7 Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing 22 18 Bruno Ieraci ITA Triumph Daytona 660 CM Triumph Factory Racing 23 23 Elia Bartolini ITA Triumph Daytona 660 CM Triumph Factory Racing 24 79 Tomas Alonso POR Yamaha R7 Miguel Oliveira Team 25 41 Ioannis Peristeras GRE Aprilia RS 660 MMR 26 98 Thomas Benetti ITA Aprilia RS 660 MMR 27 55 Harrison Dessoy GBR Triumph Daytona 660 PHR Performance Triumph 28 73 Fenton Seabright GBR Triumph Daytona 660 PHR Performance Triumph 29 11 Mattia Sorrenti ITA Aprilia RS 660 Revo-M2 30 91 Matteo Vanucci ITA Aprilia RS 660 Revo-M2 31 6 Jeffrey Buis NED Suzuki GSX-8R Track & Trades Wixx Racing 32 65 Ferre Fleerackers BEL Suzuki GSX-8R Track & Trades Wixx Racing 33 68 Kas Beekmans NED Suzuki GSX-8R VLR Racing Team Suzuki

WorldSSP