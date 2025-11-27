Isle of Man TT and MotoGP names featured on new WorldSBK class entry list
WorldSBK has published the entry lists for both the WorldSSP and WorldSPB classes in 2026.
The entry lists for the WorldSPB and WorldSSP classes have been published by WorldSBK, with MotoGP and Isle of Man TT names scattered through the list of the new category.
The Sportbike class enters the World Superbike pyramid next year as a replacement for the WorldSSP300 class, and with the new class comes new bikes and new names.
For a start, the Triumph Daytona 660 will be new to World Championship racing when the season starts next year, as will the PHR Performance team run by road racing star Peter Hickman. There is some World Championship experience in the team’s riders thanks to Fenton Seabright’s previous Supersport 300 campaigns.
Former MotoGP racer and new factory BMW WorldSBK rider Miguel Oliveira also has his team, the innovatively named Miguel Oliveira Team, in the class with Tomas Alonso, a Portuguese rider with previous 300 experience that Oliveira recently tipped as a potential star of the future.
Oliveira’s team will run Yamaha R7s, which is clearly the most popular bike in this inaugural season of Sportbike. There are also three Suzuki GSX-8Rs, four Aprilia RS 660s, and two Kove 450RRs run by Team 109 that won the 2025 Supersport 300 world title with Benat Fernandez, who remains with the team for 2026.
There are also a handful of Kawasaki ZX-6R 636s – one of which will be ridden by former Moto3 race winner Xavi Artigas for the MTM team.
Its Sportbike presence makes the ZX-6R 636 the first to compete in two classes in the WorldSBK paddock since the Superstock class was replaced by Supersport 300 in 2017, since it will also be present on the Supersport grid.
Speaking of Supersport, the 2026 roster sees a new manufacturer: ZXMoto, which will run with the Evan Bros team, with Federico Caricasulo and Valentin Debise aboard the bikes.
ZXMoto is the second Chinese manufacturer on the grid after QJMotor, which will field Raffaele De Rosa and Marcos Ramirez in 2026.
Entry lists for both WorldSPB and WorldSSP in 2026 are below.
2026 World Sportbike Championship Provisional Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|1
|38
|David Salvador
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Prodina
|2
|37
|Antonio Torres
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Prodina
|3
|34
|Xavi Artigas
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|MTM Kawasaki
|4
|71
|Loris Veneman
|NED
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|MTM Kawasaki
|5
|7
|Benat Fernandez
|ESP
|Kove 450RR
|Kove Racing Team 109
|6
|66
|Phillip Tonn
|GER
|Kove 450RR
|Kove Racing Team 109
|7
|89
|Taiyo Aksu
|JPN
|Yamaha R7
|Pata AG Motorsport Italia
|8
|12
|Humberto Maia
|BRA
|Yamaha R7
|Yamaha MS Racing FIMLA AD78
|9
|92
|Gabin Cazard
|FRA
|Yamaha R7
|Yamaha MS Racing FIMLA AD78
|10
|40
|Julian Correa
|USA
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Pons Motorsport Italika Racing
|11
|88
|Daniel Mogeda
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Pons Motorsport Italika Racing
|12
|43
|Marco Gaggi
|ITA
|Yamaha R7
|Team BrCorse
|13
|50
|Carter Thompson
|AUS
|Yamaha R7
|Team BrCorse
|14
|16
|Alvaro Fuertes
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
|15
|77
|Jose Osuna
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
|16
|27
|Felix Mulya
|INA
|Yamaha R7
|Progp Nitiracing
|17
|93
|Arai Agaska
|INA
|Yamaha R7
|Progp Nitiracing
|18
|33
|Gonzalo Sanchez
|ESP
|Yamaha R7
|ARCO Yamaha MotoR University Team
|19
|69
|Alessandri di Persio
|ITA
|Yamaha R7
|ARCO Yamaha MotoR University Team
|20
|21
|Troy Sovicka
|CZE
|Yamaha R7
|Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing
|21
|26
|Mirko Gennai
|ITA
|Yamaha R7
|Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing
|22
|18
|Bruno Ieraci
|ITA
|Triumph Daytona 660
|CM Triumph Factory Racing
|23
|23
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|Triumph Daytona 660
|CM Triumph Factory Racing
|24
|79
|Tomas Alonso
|POR
|Yamaha R7
|Miguel Oliveira Team
|25
|41
|Ioannis Peristeras
|GRE
|Aprilia RS 660
|MMR
|26
|98
|Thomas Benetti
|ITA
|Aprilia RS 660
|MMR
|27
|55
|Harrison Dessoy
|GBR
|Triumph Daytona 660
|PHR Performance Triumph
|28
|73
|Fenton Seabright
|GBR
|Triumph Daytona 660
|PHR Performance Triumph
|29
|11
|Mattia Sorrenti
|ITA
|Aprilia RS 660
|Revo-M2
|30
|91
|Matteo Vanucci
|ITA
|Aprilia RS 660
|Revo-M2
|31
|6
|Jeffrey Buis
|NED
|Suzuki GSX-8R
|Track & Trades Wixx Racing
|32
|65
|Ferre Fleerackers
|BEL
|Suzuki GSX-8R
|Track & Trades Wixx Racing
|33
|68
|Kas Beekmans
|NED
|Suzuki GSX-8R
|VLR Racing Team Suzuki
WorldSSP
2026 World Supersport Championship Provisional Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|1
|53
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|ZXMoto 820RR-RS
|ZXMoto Factory Evan Bros Racing
|2
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|ZXMoto 820RR-RS
|ZXMoto Factory Evan Bros Racing
|3
|31
|Yuki Okamoto
|JPN
|Yamaha R9
|Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
|4
|61
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Yamaha R9
|Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
|5
|5
|Jaume Masia
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|6
|70
|Josh Whatley
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|7
|32
|Oli Bayliss
|AUS
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|PTR Triumph Factory Racing
|8
|69
|Tom Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|PTR Triumph Factory Racing
|9
|37
|Roberto Garcia
|ESP
|Yamaha R9
|GMT94 Yamaha
|10
|94
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Yamaha R9
|GMT94 Yamaha
|11
|57
|Aldi Mahendra
|INA
|Yamaha R9
|AS Racing Team
|12
|75
|Albert Arenas
|ESP
|Yamaha R9
|AS Racing Team
|13
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Renzi Corse
|14
|65
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Feel Racing WorldSSP Team
|15
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|16
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|17
|11
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|WRP Racing
|18
|55
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|Ducati Panigale V2
|WRP Racing
|19
|10
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|20
|16
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|21
|88
|Andrea Giombini
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Motozoo by Madforce Dubai
|22
|6
|Corentin Perolari*
|FRA
|Honda CBR600RR
|Honda Racing World Supersport
|23
|22
|Ana Carrasco*
|ESP
|Honda CBR600RR
|Honda Racing World Supersport
|24
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa*
|ITA
|QJMotor SRK 800 RS
|QJMotor Factory Racing
|25
|24
|Marcos Ramirez*
|ESP
|QJMotor SRK 800 RS
|QJMotor Factory Racing
|26
|40
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
|27
|7
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Yamaha R9
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|28
|20
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Yamaha R9
|Cerba Yamaha Racing Team
|29
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|Compos Racing Team
|30
|50
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|Compos Racing Team
|31
|43
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|Ducati Panigale V2
|EAB Racing Team
|32
|73
|Jacopo Cretaro
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Flembbo by Racing Development
|33
|19
|Andreas Kofler*
|AUT
|Yamaha R9
|Motorsport Kofler