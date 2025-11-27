Isle of Man TT and MotoGP names featured on new WorldSBK class entry list

WorldSBK has published the entry lists for both the WorldSSP and WorldSPB classes in 2026.

The entry lists for the WorldSPB and WorldSSP classes have been published by WorldSBK, with MotoGP and Isle of Man TT names scattered through the list of the new category.

The Sportbike class enters the World Superbike pyramid next year as a replacement for the WorldSSP300 class, and with the new class comes new bikes and new names.

For a start, the Triumph Daytona 660 will be new to World Championship racing when the season starts next year, as will the PHR Performance team run by road racing star Peter Hickman. There is some World Championship experience in the team’s riders thanks to Fenton Seabright’s previous Supersport 300 campaigns.

Former MotoGP racer and new factory BMW WorldSBK rider Miguel Oliveira also has his team, the innovatively named Miguel Oliveira Team, in the class with Tomas Alonso, a Portuguese rider with previous 300 experience that Oliveira recently tipped as a potential star of the future.

Oliveira’s team will run Yamaha R7s, which is clearly the most popular bike in this inaugural season of Sportbike. There are also three Suzuki GSX-8Rs, four Aprilia RS 660s, and two Kove 450RRs run by Team 109 that won the 2025 Supersport 300 world title with Benat Fernandez, who remains with the team for 2026.

There are also a handful of Kawasaki ZX-6R 636s – one of which will be ridden by former Moto3 race winner Xavi Artigas for the MTM team. 

Its Sportbike presence makes the ZX-6R 636 the first to compete in two classes in the WorldSBK paddock since the Superstock class was replaced by Supersport 300 in 2017, since it will also be present on the Supersport grid.

Speaking of Supersport, the 2026 roster sees a new manufacturer: ZXMoto, which will run with the Evan Bros team, with Federico Caricasulo and Valentin Debise aboard the bikes.

ZXMoto is the second Chinese manufacturer on the grid after QJMotor, which will field Raffaele De Rosa and Marcos Ramirez in 2026.

Entry lists for both WorldSPB and WorldSSP in 2026 are below.

2026 World Sportbike Championship Provisional Entry List

 No.RiderNat.MotorcycleTeam
138David SalvadorESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636Prodina
237Antonio TorresESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636Prodina
334Xavi ArtigasESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636MTM Kawasaki
471Loris VenemanNEDKawasaki ZX-6R 636MTM Kawasaki
57Benat FernandezESPKove 450RRKove Racing Team 109
666Phillip TonnGERKove 450RRKove Racing Team 109
789Taiyo AksuJPNYamaha R7Pata AG Motorsport Italia
812Humberto MaiaBRAYamaha R7Yamaha MS Racing FIMLA AD78
992Gabin CazardFRAYamaha R7Yamaha MS Racing FIMLA AD78
1040Julian CorreaUSAKawasaki ZX-6R 636Pons Motorsport Italika Racing
1188Daniel MogedaESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636Pons Motorsport Italika Racing
1243Marco GaggiITAYamaha R7Team BrCorse
1350Carter ThompsonAUSYamaha R7Team BrCorse
1416Alvaro FuertesESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
1577Jose OsunaESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
1627Felix MulyaINAYamaha R7Progp Nitiracing
1793Arai AgaskaINAYamaha R7Progp Nitiracing
1833Gonzalo SanchezESPYamaha R7ARCO Yamaha MotoR University Team
1969Alessandri di PersioITAYamaha R7ARCO Yamaha MotoR University Team
2021Troy SovickaCZEYamaha R7Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing
2126Mirko GennaiITAYamaha R7Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing
2218Bruno IeraciITATriumph Daytona 660CM Triumph Factory Racing
2323Elia BartoliniITATriumph Daytona 660CM Triumph Factory Racing
2479Tomas AlonsoPORYamaha R7Miguel Oliveira Team
2541Ioannis PeristerasGREAprilia RS 660MMR
2698Thomas BenettiITAAprilia RS 660MMR
2755Harrison DessoyGBRTriumph Daytona 660PHR Performance Triumph
2873Fenton SeabrightGBRTriumph Daytona 660PHR Performance Triumph
2911Mattia SorrentiITAAprilia RS 660Revo-M2
3091Matteo VanucciITAAprilia RS 660Revo-M2
316Jeffrey BuisNEDSuzuki GSX-8RTrack & Trades Wixx Racing
3265Ferre FleerackersBELSuzuki GSX-8RTrack & Trades Wixx Racing
3368Kas BeekmansNEDSuzuki GSX-8RVLR Racing Team Suzuki

WorldSSP

2026 World Supersport Championship Provisional Entry List

 No.RiderNat.MotorcycleTeam
153Valentin DebiseFRAZXMoto 820RR-RSZXMoto Factory Evan Bros Racing
264Federico CaricasuloITAZXMoto 820RR-RSZXMoto Factory Evan Bros Racing
331Yuki OkamotoJPNYamaha R9Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
461Can OncuTURYamaha R9Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
55Jaume MasiaESPDucati Panigale V2Orelac Racing Verdnatura
670Josh WhatleyGBRDucati Panigale V2Orelac Racing Verdnatura
732Oli BaylissAUSTriumph Street Triple 765 RSPTR Triumph Factory Racing
869Tom Booth-AmosGBRTriumph Street Triple 765 RSPTR Triumph Factory Racing
937Roberto GarciaESPYamaha R9GMT94 Yamaha
1094Lucas MahiasFRAYamaha R9GMT94 Yamaha
1157Aldi MahendraINAYamaha R9AS Racing Team
1275Albert ArenasESPYamaha R9AS Racing Team
1354Riccardo RossiITADucati Panigale V2Renzi Corse
1465Philipp OettlGERDucati Panigale V2Feel Racing WorldSSP Team
1552Jeremy AlcobaESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
1677Dominique AegerterSUIKawasaki ZX-6R 636Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
1711Matteo FerrariITADucati Panigale V2WRP Racing
1855Petr SvobodaCZEDucati Panigale V2WRP Racing
1910Leonardo TacciniITADucati Panigale V2Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
2016Alessandro ZacconeITADucati Panigale V2Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
2188Andrea GiombiniITAMV Agusta F3 800 RRMotozoo by Madforce Dubai
226Corentin Perolari*FRAHonda CBR600RRHonda Racing World Supersport
2322Ana Carrasco*ESPHonda CBR600RRHonda Racing World Supersport
243Raffaele De Rosa*ITAQJMotor SRK 800 RSQJMotor Factory Racing
2524Marcos Ramirez*ESPQJMotor SRK 800 RSQJMotor Factory Racing
2640Mattia CasadeiITADucati Panigale V2D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
277Filippo FarioliITAYamaha R9VFT Racing Yamaha
2820Xavi CardelusANDYamaha R9Cerba Yamaha Racing Team
2925Oliver KonigCZETriumph Street Triple 765 RSCompos Racing Team
3050Ondrej VostatekCZETriumph Street Triple 765 RSCompos Racing Team
3143Simon JespersenDENDucati Panigale V2EAB Racing Team
3273Jacopo CretaroITAMV Agusta F3 800 RRFlembbo by Racing Development
3319Andreas Kofler*AUTYamaha R9Motorsport Kofler

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

