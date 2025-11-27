Andrea Iannone 2026 plans revealed as WorldSBK entry list published

The 2026 WorldSBK provisional entry list includes Andrea Iannone, who will ride a Ducati.

Iannone joined World Superbike for the first time in 2024 after four years out through a drugs ban.

The Italian won in his first year, riding for Goeleven Ducati, but could only manage three podiums in 2025 with the same team.

Iannone seemed to be out of options to remain in World Superbike next year after Goeleven signed Lorenzo Baldassarri to replace him, but a new team has emerged on the provisional entry list with Iannone as its rider.

Competing under the Cainam Racing Team banner, Iannone will again race Ducati, his being the ninth on the provisional entry list after the factory bikes of Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona; Barni’s Alvaro Bautista and Yari Montella; Marc VDS’s Sam Lowes; the aforementioned Baldassarri; Alberto Surra at Motocorsa; and Tarran Mackenzie at MGM Performance Racing.

The rest of the entry list follows the announcements that have already been made for the 2026 season, with the major changes being those at Honda, where Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra arrive, and at BMW where Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark are replaced by Miguel Oliveira and Danilo Petrucci.

It is also worth noting that the MIE Honda team is not featured on the provisional entry list, whose number is down from 24 in 2025 to 22 for 2026.

The full 2026 WorldSBK provisional entry list is below.