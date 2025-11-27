Andrea Iannone 2026 plans revealed as WorldSBK entry list published

Andrea Iannone has been included on the 2026 WorldSBK provisional entry list.

Andrea Iannone, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The 2026 WorldSBK provisional entry list includes Andrea Iannone, who will ride a Ducati.

Iannone joined World Superbike for the first time in 2024 after four years out through a drugs ban.

The Italian won in his first year, riding for Goeleven Ducati, but could only manage three podiums in 2025 with the same team.

Iannone seemed to be out of options to remain in World Superbike next year after Goeleven signed Lorenzo Baldassarri to replace him, but a new team has emerged on the provisional entry list with Iannone as its rider.

Competing under the Cainam Racing Team banner, Iannone will again race Ducati, his being the ninth on the provisional entry list after the factory bikes of Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona; Barni’s Alvaro Bautista and Yari Montella; Marc VDS’s Sam Lowes; the aforementioned Baldassarri; Alberto Surra at Motocorsa; and Tarran Mackenzie at MGM Performance Racing.

The rest of the entry list follows the announcements that have already been made for the 2026 season, with the major changes being those at Honda, where Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra arrive, and at BMW where Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark are replaced by Miguel Oliveira and Danilo Petrucci.

It is also worth noting that the MIE Honda team is not featured on the provisional entry list, whose number is down from 24 in 2025 to 22 for 2026.

The full 2026 WorldSBK provisional entry list is below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Provisional Entry List

 No.RiderNat.MotorcycleTeam
17Iker LecuonaESPDucati Panigale V4 RAruba.it Racing - Ducati
211Nicolo BulegaITADucati Panigale V4 RAruba.it Racing - Ducati
35Yari MontellaITADucati Panigale V4 RBarni Spark Racing
419Alvaro BautistaESPDucati Panigale V4 RBarni Spark Racing
514Sam LowesGBRDucati Panigale V4 RElf Marc VDS Racing Team
629Andrea IannoneITADucati Panigale V4 RCainam Racing Team
734Lorenzo BaldassarriITADucati Panigale V4 RTeam Goeleven
867Alberto SurraITADucati Panigale V4 RMotocorsa Racing
995Tarran MackenzieGBRDucati Panigale V4 RMGM Performance Racing
109Danilo PetrucciITABMW M1000 RRROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
1188Miguel OliveiraPORBMW M1000 RRROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
1255Andrea LocatelliITAYamaha R1Pata Maxus Yamaha
1397Xavi ViergeESPYamaha R1Pata Maxus Yamaha
1462Stefano ManziITAYamaha R1GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
1587Remy GardnerAUSYamaha R1GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
1613Mattia RatoITAYamaha R1Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
1754Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha R1Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
1822Alex LowesGBRBimota KB998Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
1947Axel BassaniITABimota KB998Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
2031Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki ZX-10RRKawasaki WorldSBK Team
2135Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda CBR1000RR-R SPHonda HRC
2296Jake DixonGBRHonda CBR1000RR-R SPHonda HRC
Andrea Iannone 2026 plans revealed as WorldSBK entry list published
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

