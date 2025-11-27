November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Thursday
Full times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test at the end of the second and final day.
Lap times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test as of 18:00 on the second and final day of running.
Michael van der Mark topped the second morning of the test and was the only rider in the 1:38s before 13:00 on Thursday, but had slipped to third by the end of the day as Alex Lowes became the only rider to lap in the 1:37s in the afternoon.
Lowes and Axel Bassani were new additions to the line-up for the second day after Xavi Fores rode for Bimota on day one. While Lowes was fastest, Bassani ended ninth-fastest.
The Italian is also working with a new crew chief, Oriol Pallares, who worked with Jonathan Rea at Yamaha in 2025 and was the only member of Rea's Kawasaki team to move with him to Yamaha in 2024 having worked at Provec as the Northern Irishman's chief mechanic. Pallares replaces Marcel Duinker in his new role as Bassani's crew chief.
Andrea Locatelli was fourth-fastest, behind van der Mark and his new teammate Xavi Vierge, who was second. Stefano Manzi was the third-fastest Yamaha in seventh, ahead of who appears to be Remy Gardner in ninth - the Australian's name is absent from the timesheets but the 'LA3' entry in fifth-fastest is designated number 187 on live timing.
BMW's rookies continued to run in the top-10 - eighth for Miguel Oliveira and fifth for Danilo Petrucci.
Honda's pair of rookies, Jake Dixon and Somkit Chantra, were 12th and 10th, respectively.
Full World Superbike times from the November Jerez test at 18:00 local time on day two are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Thursday, 18:00 | Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:37.825
|2
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.058
|3
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.126
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.134
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.470
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.584
|7
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.606
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.890
|9
|LA3
|1:39.211
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.494
|11
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.609
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.808
|13
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.909
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|1:40.233
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.654
|16
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.578
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:42.167
|18
|Corentin Perolari
|FRA
|Honda Racing WSSP
|Honda CBR600RR
|1:42.217
|19
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|WRP Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:42.381
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:43.492
|21
|Luke Stapleford
|GBR
|Scars-Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:43.585
|22
|Dirk Geiger
|1:43.716
|23
|Ana Carrasco
|ESP
|Honda Racing WSSP
|Honda CBR600RR
|1;44.077
|24
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Renzi Corse
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:44.135
|25
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|WRP Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:44.697
