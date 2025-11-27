November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Thursday

Full times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test at the end of the second and final day.

Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lap times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test as of 18:00 on the second and final day of running.

Michael van der Mark topped the second morning of the test and was the only rider in the 1:38s before 13:00 on Thursday, but had slipped to third by the end of the day as Alex Lowes became the only rider to lap in the 1:37s in the afternoon.

Lowes and Axel Bassani were new additions to the line-up for the second day after Xavi Fores rode for Bimota on day one. While Lowes was fastest, Bassani ended ninth-fastest. 

The Italian is also working with a new crew chief, Oriol Pallares, who worked with Jonathan Rea at Yamaha in 2025 and was the only member of Rea's Kawasaki team to move with him to Yamaha in 2024 having worked at Provec as the Northern Irishman's chief mechanic. Pallares replaces Marcel Duinker in his new role as Bassani's crew chief.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth-fastest, behind van der Mark and his new teammate Xavi Vierge, who was second. Stefano Manzi was the third-fastest Yamaha in seventh, ahead of who appears to be Remy Gardner in ninth - the Australian's name is absent from the timesheets but the 'LA3' entry in fifth-fastest is designated number 187 on live timing.

BMW's rookies continued to run in the top-10 - eighth for Miguel Oliveira and fifth for Danilo Petrucci.

Honda's pair of rookies, Jake Dixon and Somkit Chantra, were 12th and 10th, respectively.

Full World Superbike times from the November Jerez test at 18:00 local time on day two are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Thursday, 18:00 | Times

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:37.825
2Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.058
3Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.126
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.134
5Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.470
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.584
7Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.606
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.890
9LA3   1:39.211
10Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.494
11Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.609
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.808
13Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R11:39.909
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia 1:40.233
15Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.654
16Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.578
17Jeremy AlcobaESPKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:42.167
18Corentin PerolariFRAHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1:42.217
19Matteo FerrariITAWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V21:42.381
20Dominique AegerterSUIKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:43.492
21Luke StaplefordGBRScars-RacingDucati Panigale V21:43.585
22Dirk Geiger   1:43.716
23Ana CarrascoESPHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1;44.077
24Riccardo RossiITARenzi CorseDucati Panigale V21:44.135
25Petr SvobodaCZEWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V21:44.697

13:00

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Thursday, 13:00 | Times

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.938
2Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.065
3Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.125
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.161
5LA3   1:39.211
6Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.320
7Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.370
8Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.642
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.896
10Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.439
11Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.576
12Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.902
13Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.143
14Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R11:41.492
15Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.788
16Jeremy AlcobaESPKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:42.439
17Corentin PerolariFRAHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1:42.771
18Matteo FerrariITAWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V21:43.050
19Luke StaplefordGBRScars-RacingDucati Panigale V21:43.728
20Riccardo RossiITARenzi CorseDucati Panigale V21:44.135
21Dirk Gieger   1:44.217
22Dominique AegerterSUIKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:44.489
23Petr SvobodaCZEWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V21:45.248
24Ana CarrascoESPHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1:46.077

November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Thursday
