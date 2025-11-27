November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Thursday

Lap times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test as of 18:00 on the second and final day of running.

Michael van der Mark topped the second morning of the test and was the only rider in the 1:38s before 13:00 on Thursday, but had slipped to third by the end of the day as Alex Lowes became the only rider to lap in the 1:37s in the afternoon.

Lowes and Axel Bassani were new additions to the line-up for the second day after Xavi Fores rode for Bimota on day one. While Lowes was fastest, Bassani ended ninth-fastest.

The Italian is also working with a new crew chief, Oriol Pallares, who worked with Jonathan Rea at Yamaha in 2025 and was the only member of Rea's Kawasaki team to move with him to Yamaha in 2024 having worked at Provec as the Northern Irishman's chief mechanic. Pallares replaces Marcel Duinker in his new role as Bassani's crew chief.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth-fastest, behind van der Mark and his new teammate Xavi Vierge, who was second. Stefano Manzi was the third-fastest Yamaha in seventh, ahead of who appears to be Remy Gardner in ninth - the Australian's name is absent from the timesheets but the 'LA3' entry in fifth-fastest is designated number 187 on live timing.

BMW's rookies continued to run in the top-10 - eighth for Miguel Oliveira and fifth for Danilo Petrucci.

Honda's pair of rookies, Jake Dixon and Somkit Chantra, were 12th and 10th, respectively.

Full World Superbike times from the November Jerez test at 18:00 local time on day two are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Thursday, 18:00 | Times Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:37.825 2 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.058 3 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.126 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.134 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.470 6 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:38.584 7 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.606 8 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.890 9 LA3 1:39.211 10 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.494 11 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.609 12 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.808 13 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 1:39.909 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia 1:40.233 15 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.654 16 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.578 17 Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:42.167 18 Corentin Perolari FRA Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1:42.217 19 Matteo Ferrari ITA WRP Ducati Ducati Panigale V2 1:42.381 20 Dominique Aegerter SUI Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:43.492 21 Luke Stapleford GBR Scars-Racing Ducati Panigale V2 1:43.585 22 Dirk Geiger 1:43.716 23 Ana Carrasco ESP Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1;44.077 24 Riccardo Rossi ITA Renzi Corse Ducati Panigale V2 1:44.135 25 Petr Svoboda CZE WRP Ducati Ducati Panigale V2 1:44.697

13:00

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Thursday, 13:00 | Times Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.938 2 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:39.065 3 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.125 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.161 5 LA3 1:39.211 6 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.320 7 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.370 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.642 9 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:39.896 10 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.439 11 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.576 12 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.902 13 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.143 14 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 1:41.492 15 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.788 16 Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:42.439 17 Corentin Perolari FRA Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1:42.771 18 Matteo Ferrari ITA WRP Ducati Ducati Panigale V2 1:43.050 19 Luke Stapleford GBR Scars-Racing Ducati Panigale V2 1:43.728 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA Renzi Corse Ducati Panigale V2 1:44.135 21 Dirk Gieger 1:44.217 22 Dominique Aegerter SUI Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:44.489 23 Petr Svoboda CZE WRP Ducati Ducati Panigale V2 1:45.248 24 Ana Carrasco ESP Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1:46.077

