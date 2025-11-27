Johann Zarco may be the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid, at 35, but he’s also one of the few with a contract already in his pocket for the 2027 season.

Out of sync with most of the grid - whose contracts run until the end of 2026 - the LCR rider inked a two-year HRC extension during the summer break.

Crucially, Zarco’s deal bridges the final season of 1000cc machines and the first year of the new 850cc Pirelli era, when he aims to use his experience to capitalise on “random situations”

“I wanted to have this chance to do the 2027 season because I believe that with the new regulations, and new tyres, there will be some random situations that, with my experience, I can have chances of more podiums, more victories maybe,” Zarco said.

“I still believe I can play to be a top rider. And with the good work that has been done, the feeling growing on the bike, it only gives me more motivation that I can keep racing longer.

“So I was working straight away on a two-year deal, that was pretty important to me… I wanted to secure this 2027 season.”

A podium finisher from the start of his MotoGP career with Tech3 Yamaha, Zarco's MotoGP career hit the buffers when he split from the factory KTM team partway through 2019.

However, he rebuilt his reputation at Ducati, rising through the satellite ranks to factory-spec machinery at Pramac, where he took a long-awaited victory at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Zarco then switched to LCR and was Honda's leading rider last season - albeit only 17th in the standings - before delivering the factory's first victory of the post-Marc Marquez era at Le Mans this year.

The Frenchman, who also helped Honda defend its Suzuka 8 Hours title, eventually edged out HRC’s Luca Marini to repeat his top Honda rider feat in this year’s standings (12th).

Although track testing is now allowed, no factory is yet to publicly debut an 850cc prototype.

The next oldest rider on the MotoGP grid after Zarco is newly crowned nine-time world champion Marc Marquez.