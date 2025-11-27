Johann Zarco targets “random” opportunities in 2027 MotoGP shake-up

Johann Zarco believes MotoGP's 2027 technical shake-up will create “random situations” he can exploit with his experience.

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

Johann Zarco may be the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid, at 35, but he’s also one of the few with a contract already in his pocket for the 2027 season.

Out of sync with most of the grid - whose contracts run until the end of 2026 - the LCR rider inked a two-year HRC extension during the summer break.

Crucially, Zarco’s deal bridges the final season of 1000cc machines and the first year of the new 850cc Pirelli era, when he aims to use his experience to capitalise on “random situations”

“I wanted to have this chance to do the 2027 season because I believe that with the new regulations, and new tyres, there will be some random situations that, with my experience, I can have chances of more podiums, more victories maybe,” Zarco said.

“I still believe I can play to be a top rider. And with the good work that has been done, the feeling growing on the bike, it only gives me more motivation that I can keep racing longer.

“So I was working straight away on a two-year deal, that was pretty important to me… I wanted to secure this 2027 season.”

A podium finisher from the start of his MotoGP career with Tech3 Yamaha, Zarco's MotoGP career hit the buffers when he split from the factory KTM team partway through 2019.

However, he rebuilt his reputation at Ducati, rising through the satellite ranks to factory-spec machinery at Pramac, where he took a long-awaited victory at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Zarco then switched to LCR and was Honda's leading rider last season - albeit only 17th in the standings - before delivering the factory's first victory of the post-Marc Marquez era at Le Mans this year.

The Frenchman, who also helped Honda defend its Suzuka 8 Hours title, eventually edged out HRC’s Luca Marini to repeat his top Honda rider feat in this year’s standings (12th).

Although track testing is now allowed, no factory is yet to publicly debut an 850cc prototype.

The next oldest rider on the MotoGP grid after Zarco is newly crowned nine-time world champion Marc Marquez.

Johann Zarco targets “random” opportunities in 2027 MotoGP shake-up
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen: I’d tell McLaren to 'f*** off' over helping Lando Norris
42m ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK Results
November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Thursday
1h ago
Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why Charles Leclerc won’t advise Lewis Hamilton during tough Ferrari season
1h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco targets “random” opportunities in 2027 MotoGP shake-up
1h ago
Johann Zarco
F1 News
Carlos Sainz names Sky’s F1 analysts as he proposes drastic stewarding idea
1h ago
Carlos Sainz

More News

F1 News
Why Carmen Jorda is making shock return to F1 in new Alpine role
1h ago
Jorda will support Alpine's F1 Academy entry
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea set for Honda WorldSBK wild-card?
2h ago
Jonathan Rea. Credit: Honda HRC.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains cryptic ‘next season’ remark
2h ago
Hamilton was not in a hugely talkative mood
F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers blow to Christian Horner’s Aston Martin chances
3h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
“Proud” of Marc Marquez, “painful” for Pecco: Ducati sums up its MotoGP season
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP