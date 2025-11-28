With most of the MotoGP grid out of contract, and nobody sure who will start on top in the new 850cc era, Massimo Rivola expects next year’s rider market to be “a mess”.

However, he’s already clear about one thing: renewing Marco Bezzecchi’s contract “deserves” to be “a priority” for Aprilia.

The Italian was signed by the factory team in the aftermath of Aprilia’s headline-grabbing deal with Jorge Martin, then Maverick Vinales’ surprise switch to KTM.

With all eyes on new world champion Martin, Bezzecchi was thrust into the limelight by the Spaniard’s pre-season injuries, later followed by more fractures in Qatar and Motegi.

Bezzecchi had shown race-winning speed as a VR46 Ducati rider but had never been responsible for technical development.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It was a role he soon excelled in, delivering Aprilia’s best MotoGP season with third in the world championship, three grand prix victories and three sprint wins.

Marco Bezzecchi, Massimo Rivola

Bezzecchi’s 144 laps in the race lead was a tally second only to champion Marc Marquez.

As such, he is in pole position as Aprilia plans its rider strategy for the 850cc era.

“I'm sure Marco deserves to be considered as a priority for Aprilia Racing,” Rivola said of 2027. “And with that, it means that we will try to secure Marco with us.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“If it's possible, good. If it's not possible for some external reason that is not under my control…

“But for sure, Aprilia Racing and Marco, I think, are quite a good couple. And it would be a pity to break it.”

Jorge Martin, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

Rivola was unsurprisingly more hesitant about Martin’s future.

The Spaniard not only completed just seven grand prix weekends, with a best result of fourth, due to his injuries, but had to back down in a contract battle with Aprilia over an exit clause for 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Let's give Jorge his time,” Rivola said on Sunday evening at Valencia. “He needs to get confidence in himself, in his body, in his team, in his bike. We don't have to rush now.

“I think 2026 will be a mess in terms of the rider market. But let's celebrate the good season we had.

“…Then the key for Jorge will be to have three very good days in Sepang.”

Sepang, the opening official test of 2026, takes place on February 3-5.