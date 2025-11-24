North West 200 reports major “economic benefit” after 2025 edition

The 2025 edition of the North West 200 generated over £20 million of “economic benefit”.

The findings have been made by the Economic Impact & Tourism Report 2025, conducted by Professional Event Solutions, the North West 200 reports.

Additionally, the Northern Ireland Media Monitoring Service reports the 2025 edition of the North West 200 generated the equivalent of £58 million of “media exposure and destination marketing,” the North West 200 says.

“The Briggs Equipment North West 200 generated more than £24m of economic benefit to

Northern Ireland this year according to The Economic Impact & Tourism Report 2025,

carried out by Professional Event Solutions,” a statement from the North West 200 reads.

“The Northern Ireland Media Monitoring Service (NIMMS) has also reported that national and international coverage of the north coast motorcycle road races produced £58m worth of media exposure and destination marketing from this year’s event.”

The statement adds that over 100,000 fans attended the event, with around 26 per cent of those coming from outside of Northern Ireland. “No other annual event in Northern Ireland achieves similar global media reach or generates a greater return for the local economy,” it continues.

“The Briggs Equipment North West 200 is a totally unique global sporting event,” said Mervyn Whyte, North West 200 Event Director, speaking at the Macau Grand Prix after the North West 200 won the Best Tourism Business and Community Impact categories at the Causeway Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

“Myself and the rest of the NW200 team are extremely proud of our successes and the significant benefits delivered by the event produced for the local economy and the community which have been highlighted in this report.”

The 2026 edition of Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle road racing event is scheduled for 4–9 May.

2025 saw race wins for Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd across the three Superbike class races. The two also took a win apiece in the Superstock class, while Dunlop shared Supersport success with Richard Cooper, who also won Supertwin Race 2 after a crash with Adam McLean in the first Supertwin contest handed victory to Paul Jordan.