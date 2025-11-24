North West 200 reports major “economic benefit” after 2025 edition

The North West 200 says it generated over £20 million of “economic benefit” in 2025.

Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200
© Crash Media Group

The 2025 edition of the North West 200 generated over £20 million of “economic benefit”.

The findings have been made by the Economic Impact & Tourism Report 2025, conducted by Professional Event Solutions, the North West 200 reports.

Additionally, the Northern Ireland Media Monitoring Service reports the 2025 edition of the North West 200 generated the equivalent of £58 million of “media exposure and destination marketing,” the North West 200 says.

“The Briggs Equipment North West 200 generated more than £24m of economic benefit to

Northern Ireland this year according to The Economic Impact & Tourism Report 2025,

carried out by Professional Event Solutions,” a statement from the North West 200 reads.

“The Northern Ireland Media Monitoring Service (NIMMS) has also reported that national and international coverage of the north coast motorcycle road races produced £58m worth of media exposure and destination marketing from this year’s event.”

The statement adds that over 100,000 fans attended the event, with around 26 per cent of those coming from outside of Northern Ireland. “No other annual event in Northern Ireland achieves similar global media reach or generates a greater return for the local economy,” it continues.

“The Briggs Equipment North West 200 is a totally unique global sporting event,” said Mervyn Whyte, North West 200 Event Director, speaking at the Macau Grand Prix after the North West 200 won the Best Tourism Business and Community Impact categories at the Causeway Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. 

“Myself and the rest of the NW200 team are extremely proud of our successes and the significant benefits delivered by the event produced for the local economy and the community which have been highlighted in this report.”

The 2026 edition of Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle road racing event is scheduled for 4–9 May.

2025 saw race wins for Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd across the three Superbike class races. The two also took a win apiece in the Superstock class, while Dunlop shared Supersport success with Richard Cooper, who also won Supertwin Race 2 after a crash with Adam McLean in the first Supertwin contest handed victory to Paul Jordan.

In this article

North West 200 reports major “economic benefit” after 2025 edition
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez predicted his first MotoGP win: “I told my assistant... Everyone started getting nervous!”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia calls for greater unity between MotoGP riders and Dorna
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia test
F1 Feature
Las Vegas GP conclusions: McLaren blunder blows F1 title race open
3h ago
Norris's championship advantage is 24 points
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler issues “rehabilitation” update after horror Moto3 crash
3h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon “can't wait” to hear Jonathan Rea’s Honda WorldSBK comments: "I'm intrigued"
3h ago
Jonathan Rea

More News

F1 News
Fernando Alonso slams Las Vegas GP as “not F1 standard”
3h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Outgoing MotoGP star names the team he is “in debt” to
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
WSBK News
“Big goals” in WorldSBK 2026 for fourth-year Remy Gardner
3h ago
Remy Gardner, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro picks out KTM MotoGP “rotation” issue vs Ducati
4h ago
Pol Espargaro, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin says his “shitty” 2025 MotoGP season “won’t define my career”
4h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test