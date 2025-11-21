Dominic Herbertson gets factory team chance for 2026 Isle of Man TT

Dominic Herbertson gets factory Triumph chance for 2026 Isle of Man TT

Dominic Herbertson will race the KTS Triumph at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Dominic Herbertson. Credit: Triumph.
Dominic Herbertson. Credit: Triumph.

KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing has announced Dominic Herbertson for the Supersport class at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Herbertson will race the KTS-prepared Street Triple 765 RS at both the TT and North West 200 road races in 2026, the 31-year-old riding on a factory supported team for the first time in his road racing career, in which the 2025 TT saw him on the podium for the first time in the Supertwin class.

The Hexham rider will begin testing the Triumph “in the early part of 2026,” the Hinckley factory says.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to ride for the KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing Team,” said Herbertson.

“The team is simply one of the best in the paddock and the fact that KTS Racing is the official Triumph team is a statement in itself. 

“I cannot thank the KTS team and Triumph Racing enough for putting their faith in me. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together this coming season.”

Kevin Watret, KTS Racing team owner, added: “Everyone at KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing is excited to welcome Dom [Herbertson] to the team. 

“Dom is a rider who has caught the attention of everyone in the paddock community, from his talent on track to his charisma away from it. 

“He’s a rider who has shown great potential over his racing career and we’re sure his style will suit the character of the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS. 

“We’re looking forward to getting to work over the winter months and hitting the ground running with the goal of having a strong 2026 season together.”

Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programmes at Triumph Motorcycles, said:  “We’re really pleased to welcome Dominic into the Triumph family as he joins the KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing Team. 

“Dominic has shown a lot of promise in his own set-up as he’s grown as a rider on the roads, and he brings fresh energy to our road racing programme. 

“Together with Kevin and the KTS squad we’re excited to see what they can achieve together. 

“We are looking forward to the road racing season next year and we know the team can’t wait to get stuck in and testing with the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS as they prepare for 2026.”

