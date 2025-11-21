Mike Browne confirms plans for new 2026 Isle of Man TT class

Mike Browne has confirmed his plans for the 2026 Isle of Man TT Sportbike races, with the Irishman set to ride a Paton for Melbray Racing.

The Sportbike class is effectively a renaming of the Supertwin class that existed until 2025, both at the TT and at other road racing events like the North West 200.

It's aimed at the same kind of motorcycles in terms of performance, but the renaming highlights a change to allow non-twin-cylinder bikes such as the three-cylinder Triumph Daytona 660, for example.

In this way, the Sportbike class aligns itself more with the BSB Sportbike category that debuted in 2024, but it matters little to Browne’s plans, as he will ride Paton S1-R in 2026.

Linking up with the Melbray Racing team – which was on the podium with Dominic Herbertson in 2025 and has partnered with Laycock Racing to prepare the bikes in 2026 – Browne is aiming to be further towards the front than he managed in the Supertwin races of 2025, when a fifth in Race 2 was his best result aboard the KMR Kawasaki.

“I’m really looking forward to riding the Paton – the bike and I have unfinished business,” Browne said.

“I want to be right at the sharp end and riding for the Melbray / Laycock racing team made it an easy ‘yes’ for me.”

Melbray Racing Team Owner, Simon Warren added: “Our little team starts its next adventure, and I honestly don’t know what I’m more excited about – Mike [Browne] riding our bike [Laycock Racing] taking care of it.

“Myself and my family are passionate TT fans first and foremost, and after Dom Herbertson’s brilliant third place [in] this year’s Supertwin TT, and Glen English’s unbelievable second in the 2024 Classic Junior, this feels like the next step for us.

“Having Mike onboard is a dream come true. He’s such an outstanding rider and perfectly suited to the Paton.”

