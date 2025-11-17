Isle of Man TT veteran launches new team for 2026 races

Isle of Man TT veteran Conor Cummins has launched his own outfit, which will compete in select races at the 2026 event.

The Manx rider has been a mainstay at the TT since he made his debut in 2006, and has scored 12 podiums during his tenure.

This year’s TT proved to be a solid event for Cummins, who took a Burrows Engineering-prepared BMW to a brace of top six results in the Superstock class.

While continuing to assess his options in the Superbike and Supersport class for 2026, Cummins announced on Monday that he will field his own team in the Superstock races next year.

Conrod Motorsport, named after his cafe in Douglas, will contest the Superstock class in 2026, though Cummins is yet to finalise machinery.

Speaking on the new venture, he said: “I’m really looking forward to the new challenge of running my own team.

“It’s a big step and a bit of a leap into the unknown, but it’s something I’ve considered doing at various stages throughout my career.

“With the growth of the business, now feels like the right time, and I’m really excited to be bringing my two passions together.

“The competition is tougher than ever, so I’m under no illusion as to how much work this is going to take.

“But I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some great people and great teams over the years, and I’ll be bringing all that know-how together to make sure I’m in the strongest possible position when it’s time to go racing.”

Cummins is the sixth-fastest TT rider of all-time, after posting a 133.116mph lap in 2022.

Next year will mark his 20th anniversary of racing at the Isle of Man TT.