Honda retains John McGuinness for Isle of Man TT 2026, key change for Dean Harrison

Dean Harrison and John McGuinness will again represent the Honda Racing UK team at the 2026 Isle of Man TT and North West 200, although Harrison will have a key change to his programme on the short circuits.

Harrison, who joined Honda in 2024 and will contest his third season with the team in 2026, will remain the team’s only rider in all three main road racing classes: Superbike, Superstock, and Supersport.

But after just over one season in the BSB Supersport class (he would’ve finished the season there if not having been called on to replace Andrew Irwin in the Superbike class in the final two rounds of 2025) Harrison will move classes in 2026, as he switches to the Superstock category on the short circuits, becoming Honda Racing UK’s first full-time entry in the National Superstock Championship this decade.

Harrison, of course, was victorious in both Superstock races at the 2025 Isle of Man TT, so is up to speed with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in that specification.

“I’m excited to stay with Honda for another year and keep building on all of the hard work we have already done,” said Harrison.

“Winning at the TT again is an obvious highlight from this year and to step back onto the top step of the podium as a factory Honda rider just shows what we are capable of when we put all of the pieces together.

“We’ve been fast everywhere we’ve raced this year, at the North West [200] we were right at the sharp end and in Supersport I’ve been close to or sometimes even quicker than my teammate [Jack Kennedy], and we know how fast he is!

“I always get excited about going racing so knowing we have another packed year ahead of us is a great feeling going into the winter.”

McGuinness: “The position I’m in is so unique”

For John McGuinness, the 2026 season will be his 30th in motorcycle racing and he’s set to make his 100th start at the North West 200.

Not necessarily a contender for race wins anymore, at 53-years-old, McGuinness’ appreciation for the chance to keep racing with a factory team is evident.

“I’ve been on a journey that has not stopped giving; it’s been like Christmas day over and over again,” he said.

“The position I am in is so unique, to be able to keep on going, keep on doing the speeds we are doing and to keep getting the chance to go and ride my bike, it’s unique, and I couldn’t be prouder to keep on going and be a part of this team.”

But the competitive edge to McGuinness is not yet absent – perhaps highlighted by his points finishes in wildcard appearances in the National Superstock class this year – and he is keen to taste success again.

“I can still hammer the times out, there’s no one else knocking at the door, and I want to keep on doing it, there’s no two ways about it,” he said.

“We were getting points in Superstock, and I tell you, they don’t give them out for free; that is a hard, hard class to compete in.

“We got on the podium at the North West in 2024 and a podium again at the TT would be the cherry on top of the cake.

“I’m so proud to be a part of it still, to put on my Honda top and represent the brand. It comes with some expectation, you know, when you creep up to the start line on a factory Honda there are some eyes on you, and all that effort and all that budget that goes into it, but I still feel strong and I will fight to the end when I’m on the bike.

“I’ve spent over three decades on bikes, from two strokes to four strokes, bikes have changed so much and things move on, and I’ve moved with it. I love that. I love the bikes.

“A bike to me isn't a tool, a brickie has tools – a trowel and hod – but to me the motorcycle isn’t just a tool to do a job, it’s so much more than that.”