Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE

Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop has received his MBE for services to motorcycle racing from King Charles III on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

The Ulsterman made history last year when he became the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT, surpassing the tally of 26 wins held by his late uncle Joey Dunlop since 2000.

Michael Dunlop took the all-time win record further out of reach of his challengers in 2025, bringing the total to 33.

For his services to motorcycle racing, Dunlop has been awarded an MBE from King Charles III, which he collected on Tuesday 4 November at Windsor Castle.

A brief statement from the Isle of Man TT press office on the matter read: “Today at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, Michael Dunlop MBE, 33-time TT winner and the most successful rider in our event’s history, was invested by King Charles III for Services to Motorcycle Racing.

“The King of the Mountain, now honoured by the King.

“A fitting accolade and deserved recognition for a man who has given so much to our sport.

“Through every high and low, Michael has remained relentless in his pursuit of greatness, carrying the weight of expectation and the legacy of the Dunlop name with fierce pride.

“Congratulations, Michael.”

In a brief post on social media, Dunlop expressed his gratitude for this recognition.

“I’m deeply honoured to have received my MBE today from His Majesty the King.

“It’s a privilege to have my work and achievements recognised in this way.”

Fellow Isle of Man TT superstar John McGuinness, who was previously second all-time for wins with 23 to his credit, received an MBE for services to motorcycle racing in 2022.