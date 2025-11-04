Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE

Michael Dunlop received his MBE from King Charles III on Tuesday

Michael Dunlop MBE
Michael Dunlop MBE
© Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop has received his MBE for services to motorcycle racing from King Charles III on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

The Ulsterman made history last year when he became the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT, surpassing the tally of 26 wins held by his late uncle Joey Dunlop since 2000.

Michael Dunlop took the all-time win record further out of reach of his challengers in 2025, bringing the total to 33.

For his services to motorcycle racing, Dunlop has been awarded an MBE from King Charles III, which he collected on Tuesday 4 November at Windsor Castle.

A brief statement from the Isle of Man TT press office on the matter read: “Today at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, Michael Dunlop MBE, 33-time TT winner and the most successful rider in our event’s history, was invested by King Charles III for Services to Motorcycle Racing.

“The King of the Mountain, now honoured by the King.

“A fitting accolade and deserved recognition for a man who has given so much to our sport.

“Through every high and low, Michael has remained relentless in his pursuit of greatness, carrying the weight of expectation and the legacy of the Dunlop name with fierce pride.

“Congratulations, Michael.”

In a brief post on social media, Dunlop expressed his gratitude for this recognition.

“I’m deeply honoured to have received my MBE today from His Majesty the King.

“It’s a privilege to have my work and achievements recognised in this way.”

Fellow Isle of Man TT superstar John McGuinness, who was previously second all-time for wins with 23 to his credit, received an MBE for services to motorcycle racing in 2022.

In this article

Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up
2h ago
Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “wanted” Ducati BSB switch despite Yamaha titles
2h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership
3h ago
MIR Racing Aspar Cup bikes at the Aspar Circuit. Credit: Aspar Team.
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE
3h ago
Michael Dunlop MBE
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’
3h ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP boss reveals “main problem” with Marc Marquez’s latest injury
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Ex-WorldSSP champion team partners with Chinese manufacturer after Yamaha split
4h ago
Federico Caricasulo with ZXMoto 820RR-R. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
McLaren criticised for ‘confusing’ their drivers with team orders in 2025 F1 title battle
4h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest
5h ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP