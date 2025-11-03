Ulster Grand Prix set for sensational return after funding boost

The Ulster Grand Prix could make a sensational return to the road racing calendar in 2027, after the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) was granted government funding.

The event on the Dundrod circuit in Northern Ireland near Belfast was last staged in 2019, where Peter Hickman swept to seven race wins and posted a new lap record.

But poor weather on the main Saturday race day led to a record low turnout, with the event then put in limbo due to funding issues and the COVID pandemic.

Amid a winding up order for event organisers the Dundrod and District Club in 2020 after it accrued debts of around £300,000, attempts were made in 2022 by the Revival Racing Club to resurrect the Ulster Grand Prix.

However, the event could return in 2027 after the MCUI secured government funding of around £400,000 to be issued over multiple years.

According to the BBC, up to 50% of the funding will be used exclusively for safety improvements to the circuit, but there will be no direct funding for the race.

A statement from the Ulster Centre of the MCUI says it is looking to investors to help with the anticipated running costs of £800,000, while insisting it is putting plans in place to make a revived Ulster Grand Prix sustainable.

“The event will need much financial support, and we are inviting potential sponsors, investors to engage asap to raise the estimated running cost of £800k,” the statement read.

“The event plans will incorporate a business plan which will deliver a sustainable world world-class event for years to come.

"The event safety plans and course risk assessments, and funding applications will take up many hours over the next 12-18 months to ensure that the event has the best rider and spectator safety structures and practices in place for the event.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the Ulster Grand Prix is “a celebration of our sporting heritage, our passion for motorsport, and the community spirit that makes road racing in Northern Ireland so unique.”

The Ulster Grand Prix has previously received little in the way of government funding, and has largely relied on a piece of legislation allowing the event to charge the public for access to the circuit perimeter when the roads are closed.