Classic TT adds iconic classes to the 2026 race schedule

The Classic TT has announced two new iconic classes for the 2026 event

2025 Classic TT
2025 Classic TT
© Isle of Man TT

The 2026 Classic TT will see two new iconic classes added to the race schedule, with organisers announcing the Junior 600 and Ultra Lightweight contests.

The Classic TT, held on the Isle of Man’s Mountain Course in August, returned as a standalone event in 2025 for the first time since 2019.

In the years since the COVID pandemic, the Classic TT races were run under the Manx Grand Prix banner.

Already a hugely competitive event featuring races for Classic Superbikes, the Histoic Senior and the Historic Junior races, the Classic TT will welcome more iconic machinery to the grid in 2026.

Organisers have announced a new Junior 600 race for retro Supersport machinery from the 1990s.

It will also introduce an Ultra Lightweight class for Supersport 400cc machines and 125cc two-strokes.

The Ulstra Lightweight race will run alongside the Lightweight race for 250cc machinery.

The Junior 600 class will be able to qualify for the Senior Classic TT.

As such, there has been a tweak to the current 2026 Classic TT race week schedule, with six contests set to run.

2026 Classic TT race schedule

Monday 24 August:

  • Historic Junior Classic TT (3 laps)

Wednesday 26 August:

  • Formula 1 classic TT (3 laps)
  • Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight Classic TT (3 laps)
  • Junior 600 Classic TT (3 laps)

Friday 28 August:

  • Historic Senior Classic TT (3 laps)
  • Senior Classic TT (4 laps)

In this article

Classic TT adds iconic classes to the 2026 race schedule
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
The nine F1 rookies taking part in Mexico City GP first practice
49m ago
Frederik Vesti
F1 News
Damon Hill’s left-field shout to put midfield F1 star alongside Max Verstappen
1h ago
Damon Hill and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Christian Horner warned Ferrari “always expects miracles” amid F1 rumours
2h ago
Christian Horner
RR News
Classic TT adds iconic classes to the 2026 race schedule
2h ago
2025 Classic TT
F1 News
The track where Lewis Hamilton’s podium drought could finally end
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton celebrates in Mexico in 2019

More News

F1 News
Red Bull sense power shift as McLaren ‘no longer in a dominant position’
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will not race again in 2025
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Adrian Newey’s growing influence should excite Fernando Alonso ahead of F1 2026
5h ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
Why Malaysian MotoGP will be “interesting” for Ducati, claims Alex Marquez
6h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reclaims top spot as world’s most marketable athlete
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton