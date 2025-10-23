Classic TT adds iconic classes to the 2026 race schedule

The 2026 Classic TT will see two new iconic classes added to the race schedule, with organisers announcing the Junior 600 and Ultra Lightweight contests.

The Classic TT, held on the Isle of Man’s Mountain Course in August, returned as a standalone event in 2025 for the first time since 2019.

In the years since the COVID pandemic, the Classic TT races were run under the Manx Grand Prix banner.

Already a hugely competitive event featuring races for Classic Superbikes, the Histoic Senior and the Historic Junior races, the Classic TT will welcome more iconic machinery to the grid in 2026.

Organisers have announced a new Junior 600 race for retro Supersport machinery from the 1990s.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It will also introduce an Ultra Lightweight class for Supersport 400cc machines and 125cc two-strokes.

The Ulstra Lightweight race will run alongside the Lightweight race for 250cc machinery.

The Junior 600 class will be able to qualify for the Senior Classic TT.

As such, there has been a tweak to the current 2026 Classic TT race week schedule, with six contests set to run.

2026 Classic TT race schedule

Monday 24 August:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Historic Junior Classic TT (3 laps)

Wednesday 26 August:

Formula 1 classic TT (3 laps)

Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight Classic TT (3 laps)

Junior 600 Classic TT (3 laps)

Friday 28 August:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT