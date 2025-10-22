A new special edition Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has been announced by Honda in dedication to Dean Harrison’s Superstock wins at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

Harrison marked his first wins since moving to Honda in 2024 at this year's TT road races, winning both Superstock TTs - his fourth and fifth TT wins, and first since the 2019 Senior.

To mark the success, Honda UK will build a new special edition Fireblade for consumers to buy.

The bike will come with a full race replica livery; an individually numbered headstock plaque; a selection of Honda Genuine Accessories including a tall screen, rear seat cowl, and HRC oil filler cap; GB Racing engine cover set; Evotech radiator guard, brake lever guard and paddock stand bobbins; and Metzeler tyres.

Buyers will also get a Dean Harrison replica Shoei X-SPR Pro helmet signed by Harrison himself.

Two things are required if you want to own one of the special edition bikes: speed, since there will only be 12 built; and £26,749.

For Harrison, the bike is something to be “proud” of.

“This year’s TT was so special for me,” Harrison said.

“We dialled my Fireblade in all the way through and it just got better, and better. My fourth TT win felt it was a long time coming, while the fifth left me lost for words.

“I’m so proud to be part of such an amazing team and, if I’m honest, really proud that Honda UK are producing a replica of the bike we put together and on the top step of the podium, twice.

“If it looks right, it is right they say in racing and each of these bikes does just that, with every detail spot-on. And I know they’ll be mind-blowing wherever they’re ridden – road or track.”

Honda Racing UK Team Principal Neil Fletcher added: “It’s a genuine privilege to be involved in this project, which marks a fitting tribute to Dean’s outstanding performance at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

“We received an incredible response to a similar initiative celebrating John McGuinness’s 100th TT start, and I’m confident that the 12 fortunate customers who secure one of these exclusive Dean Harrison replica Superstock Fireblades will be absolutely thrilled with their purchase.”

