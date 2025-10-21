North West 200 announces 2026 dates and packed race schedule

The 2026 North West 200, the racing season’s first major road race, will take place from 4-9 May, the organisers have announced.

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting events, the North West 200 has gone from strength to strength since returning to the calendar in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

The first major road race of the season, and therefore the unofficial warm-up to the Isle of Man TT, the North West 200 is always a well-entered event.

Organisers have now confirmed dates for the 2026 event, which will begin on Monday 4 May and run through to Saturday 9 May.

Track action on the Triangle will begin on Wednesday 6 May, with the first practice sessions, before more practice on Thursday 7 May.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Roads will close from 9am to 3pm local time on both of those days.

The first race action will take place on Thursday evening, with the Superstock, Superbike and Supersport classes running over four laps.

Racing continues on Saturday 9 May with a six-race programme that will feature two Superbike, two Supertwin, a Supersport and a Superstock contests.

Roads on Saturday will close from 9am to 7pm.

Coverage details for the 2026 North West 200 are yet to be announced, though it is likely BBC Northern Ireland will continue to broadcast the event live.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Dunlop enjoyed a strong North West 200 last year, as he scored three victories across the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock classes.

The Superbike race Dunlop won ended in controversial circumstances, as a penalty for cutting a chicane was ultimately overturned at the chequered flag.

Race wins also went to Davey Todd, Paul Jordan and Richard Cooper last year.

The 2026 Isle of Man TT will follow the North West 200 just a few weeks later, with that beginning on Monday 25 May and running through to Sunday 7 June.

Michael Dunlop will be aiming to extend his record of 33 victories at the TT in 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT