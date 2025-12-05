First and second in this year’s MotoGP World Championship, with brothers Marc and Alex Marquez, Ducati and Gresini have become the first teams to confirm their 2026 launch dates.

Reigning champion’s Ducati Lenovo will unveil its new colours on January 19 in the snowy mountains of Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, during its traditional 'Campioni in Pista' event featuring Marc Marquez and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

2026 Ducati Lenovo team launch

Marquez broke a five-year title drought to dominate during his debut season at the factory Ducati team, winning 11 grands prix and 15 Sprints to wrap up his ninth world championship with five rounds to go.

However, the 32-year-old hasn’t been on a MotoGP bike since being injured after contact from Marco Bezzecchi a week later in Mandalika, requiring shoulder surgery.

Bagnaia, a double world champion and title contender for the previous four seasons, struggled for front-end feeling on the GP25 for much of the season.

A perfect weekend at Motegi was Bagnaia’s stand-out highlight, but a string of non-scores meant he faded to fifth in the world championship.

2026 Gresini Ducati team launch

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the temperature scale to the Italian Dolomites, Gresini Racing has chosen Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia for its team launch.

The Gresini unveiling will be held on the evening of January 31st, a few days before the official Sepang test begins.

Gresini won three grands prix and finished title runner-up during a dream season with Alex Marquez, while team-mate Fermin Aldeguer also took a grand prix victory on his way to the Rookie of the Year title.

Alex’s achievements have been rewarded with a factory spec Ducati for 2026, while Aldeguer will join only VR46’s Franco Morbidelli in remaining on a ‘satellite’ spec Desmosedici.

Aprilia, Ducati's closest rival this season, is also expected to unveil its 2026 MotoGP livery in January.

2026 MotoGP team launch dates:

January 19th: Ducati Lenovo (Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia) Italy

January 31st: Gresini Racing (Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer) Malaysia

TBC: Aprilia Racing ( Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin)

Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin) TBC: Red Bull KTM (Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder)

(Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder) TBC: Pertamina VR46 (Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli)

(Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli) TBC: Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins)

(Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins) TBC: Trackhouse (Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura)

(Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura) TBC: Honda HRC (Joan Mir, Luca Marini)

(Joan Mir, Luca Marini) TBC: Red Bull KTM Tech3 (Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini)

(Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini) TBC: LCR Honda (Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira)

(Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira) TBC: Pramac Yamaha (Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jack Miller)