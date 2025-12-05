2026 North West 200 to host round of new Superbike series

The North West 200 will host a round of a new Superbike road racing series

Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 North West 200
Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 North West 200
© Crash Media Group

Organisers for the North West 200 have announced that the 2026 event will host a round of the new European Series Road Racing (ESR) for Superbikes.

Following the decision by the International Road Racing Championship to end Superbike machinery as its top class due to safety concerns, a new series has been created to continue this.

The ERS will be a six-round series run next year for 1000cc machinery, with rounds taking place in the Netherlands, Czechia, Finland and Belgium.

The calendar will also take in the North West 200, with championship points on offer in the final Superbike race on the Thursday programme and main Superbike contest on the Saturday.

There will also be a total prize fund of €30,000.

“This is a very exciting development for the Briggs Equipment North West 200.’ NW200 race director, Mervyn Whyte, says.

“Laurent Hoffmann is an experienced competitor on the roads, having competed at the NW200, the Macau GP and in the International Road Racing Championship.

“Changes to the IRRC series for 2026 created an opportunity for us to host a round of the new ESR series, and I am certain this will attract a lot of interest from European competitors who now have an extra incentive to compete at Portrush.

“It will strengthen the international character of our event and the new competitors can be assured of a warm welcome on the north coast.”

A points-paying round at one of the main international road race events harks back to the days of the Formula TT, which combined contests at the Isle of Man TT and the Ulster Grand Prix with races on conventional circuits.

The 2026 North West 200 will run from 4-9 May, marking the first major road race of the season.

Belgian rider Fedrik Matthys, who will compete in the new ESR series, said: “I was with Laurent Hoffmann’s team at last year’s North West and I had never seen anything like it before with the crowds and the two waves of riders in each race.

“The biggest names and the lesser-known riders were all there, close to the fans and free for everyone to talk to.

“There was great organisation and spectacular racing, and I can’t wait to get out on track and be part of it on my M1000RR BMW.”

In this article

2026 North West 200 to host round of new Superbike series
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Why Yamaha must consider the unthinkable for the sake of its MotoGP future
6m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
11m ago
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions
F1 News
‘What’s this guy doing?’ - Max Verstappen irks Lando Norris in FP2
34m ago
Verstappen got in Norris's way in second practice
F1 News
McLaren hit out at ‘uninformed and uneducated’ politician's claims
57m ago
McLaren boss Zak Brown
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's surprising career first after 2025 MotoGP title: ‘I felt empty’
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli: “The Pecco story has been hard to watch” - Exclusive
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fears for Isack Hadjar in Red Bull’s “difficult” environment
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals biggest surprise from Marco Bezzecchi’s 2025 MotoGP season
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing
F1 News
Martin Brundle tells McLaren to risk 'nuclear fallout' with team orders
3h ago
Norris and Piastri are battling for a first world title
MotoGP News
MotoGP launch dates: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez to unveil 2026 colours in January
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP