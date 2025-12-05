KTM runs new 850cc MotoGP engine on track for the first time at Jerez

KTM has become the first manufacturer to track test a 2027 engine

KTM MotoGP bike
KTM MotoGP bike
© Gold and Goose

KTM has become the first manufacturer to reveal it has track tested an 850cc MotoGP engine during a private outing at Jerez, as it ramps up preparations for the 2027 rule change.

From the 2027 season, MotoGP will move away from the 1000cc engine formula that has been in place since 2012 in favour of 850cc motors.

As well as a change in engine, ride height devices will be banned, and aerodynamics will be stripped back.

The idea behind this is to improve safety and increase overtaking opportunities during races.

Manufacturers have so far been guarded about their 2027 engine development, which one Aprilia engineer called a “cost suicide” during a media scrum at the San Marino Grand Prix.

KTM offers biggest sign yet of its plans to stay in MotoGP

For much of this year, KTM’s MotoGP future has been a question mark, owing to the major financial crisis that enveloped the brand last winter.

But the motorsport side has remained committed to continuing in MotoGP, with KTM revealing a few weeks ago the first glimpse of its 850cc engine running on a dyno.

Now, during a private test at Jerez this week, KTM shared a clip of Pol Espargaro riding a prototype version of the 850cc bike.

Espargaro captioned the clip: “Hear that? The future just fired up. Our 850cc is alove and it’s Ready to Race [in] 2027.”

It’s unclear how many laps KTM put on the engine, or what specification it ran the rest of the bike.

Teams won’t have a 2027 chassis ready to use on track yet, owing to the fact that they only recently completed a second test of the new Pirelli rubber that will also be brought in for the new rules cycle.

However, it’s understood that during these tests, ride height devices were disabled.

MotoGP manufacturers had been under a ban on 850cc testing in a bid to keep costs down.

However, that expired on 17 November.

As such, other brands will likely follow in KTM’s footsteps in testing 850cc engine prototypes privately now.

In this article

KTM runs new 850cc MotoGP engine on track for the first time at Jerez
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen pinpoints biggest concern after Friday practice
20m ago
Verstappen remarkably remains in F1 title contention
F1 News
Lando Norris delivers blunt reply to having FP1 head start over Oscar Piastri
22m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Charles Leclerc relying less on “gut feeling” after crucial Lewis Hamilton lesson
45m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Feature
Why Yamaha must consider the unthinkable for the sake of its MotoGP future
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions

More News

F1 News
‘What’s this guy doing?’ - Max Verstappen irks Lando Norris in FP2
1h ago
Verstappen got in Norris's way in second practice
F1 News
McLaren hit out at ‘uninformed and uneducated’ politician's claims
1h ago
McLaren boss Zak Brown
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's surprising career first after 2025 MotoGP title: ‘I felt empty’
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli: “The Pecco story has been hard to watch” - Exclusive
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fears for Isack Hadjar in Red Bull’s “difficult” environment
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar