KTM runs new 850cc MotoGP engine on track for the first time at Jerez

KTM has become the first manufacturer to reveal it has track tested an 850cc MotoGP engine during a private outing at Jerez, as it ramps up preparations for the 2027 rule change.

From the 2027 season, MotoGP will move away from the 1000cc engine formula that has been in place since 2012 in favour of 850cc motors.

As well as a change in engine, ride height devices will be banned, and aerodynamics will be stripped back.

The idea behind this is to improve safety and increase overtaking opportunities during races.

Manufacturers have so far been guarded about their 2027 engine development, which one Aprilia engineer called a “cost suicide” during a media scrum at the San Marino Grand Prix.

KTM offers biggest sign yet of its plans to stay in MotoGP

For much of this year, KTM’s MotoGP future has been a question mark, owing to the major financial crisis that enveloped the brand last winter.

But the motorsport side has remained committed to continuing in MotoGP, with KTM revealing a few weeks ago the first glimpse of its 850cc engine running on a dyno.

Now, during a private test at Jerez this week, KTM shared a clip of Pol Espargaro riding a prototype version of the 850cc bike.

Espargaro captioned the clip: “Hear that? The future just fired up. Our 850cc is alove and it’s Ready to Race [in] 2027.”

It’s unclear how many laps KTM put on the engine, or what specification it ran the rest of the bike.

Teams won’t have a 2027 chassis ready to use on track yet, owing to the fact that they only recently completed a second test of the new Pirelli rubber that will also be brought in for the new rules cycle.

However, it’s understood that during these tests, ride height devices were disabled.

MotoGP manufacturers had been under a ban on 850cc testing in a bid to keep costs down.

However, that expired on 17 November.

As such, other brands will likely follow in KTM’s footsteps in testing 850cc engine prototypes privately now.