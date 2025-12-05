Lando Norris
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday Practice - As it happened

Here's what happened in Friday practice for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

05 Dec 2025
14:02
FP2 results

Full Friday practice results for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Norris was fastest in both practice sessions
14:01
Top 10

Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso and Antonelli. 

14:01
Chequered flag

Norris fastest again ahead of Verstappen. Russell in third. 

13:59
Outstanding McLaren pace

No one can get near McLaren's pace currently. Norris and Piastri in a different league in the race runs. 

13:54
Brown on Piastri's pace

"Oscar is not totally dialled in yet but he will get there.I've been impressed with both of our drivers coming into the weekend, they same more relaxed than normal.

"We had a great team BBQ last night and the speeches Oscar and Lando gave together was awesome."

13:51
Into the final 10 minutes

Teams are now focusing on the longer runs. Norris was 0.5s faster than Verstappen and Russell on the last lap. 

13:45
15 minutes on the clock

Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso and Antonelli.

13:42
A scrappy session for Piastri

A lock up for the McLaren driver at Turn 6. He's 11th in the order, 0.6s off the pace. 

13:35
25 minutes on the clock

Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Hadjar, Leclerc, Antonelli and Piastri. 

13:33
Poor time from Piastri

Piastri only goes 10th, 0.6s off the pace. 

13:30
Strong time from Norris

He goes 0.3s ahead of Verstappen to take top spot in FP2.

13:26
Verstappen lowers the benchmark

It's a 1m23.446s for Verstappen to go 0.2s clear of Hadjar. 

13:23
Leclerc moves up the order

Leclerc slots into fourth in the Ferrari, 0.3s off the pace.

13:21
20 minutes gone in FP2

Bearman, Hadjar, Norris, Verstappen, Ocon, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz and Alonso.

13:16
Good time from Norris

He moves into third with a strong lap on the mediums, just a tenth off Hadjar. 

13:14
Order after 15 minutes

Hadjar, Bearman, Verstappen, Ocon, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Bortoleto, Antonelli and Piastri. 

13:09
Big time from Hadjar

Hadjar lowers the benchmark to a 1m24.167s, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen. 

13:06
Bearman is fastest

Bearman storms to the top with a 1m24.744s on the softs, less than a tenth ahead of Verstappen. 

13:05
First times on the board

Antonelli on top currently with a 1m25.278s, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz. Alonso, Albon and Tsunoda round out the top five at the moment. 

13:00
FP2 is now underway

Second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit is now underway. The final session on a Friday in 2025. 

12:50
FP2 is about to get underway

This will be the more representative session. The likes of Piastri, Alonso and Hamilton all return to action after missing FP1. 

12:40
FP1 results

Here's how FP1 ended up in Abu Dhabi...

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.485s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.493s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m24.501s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.608s
5Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.629s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.733s
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.742s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.759s
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m24.771s
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.855s
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.934s
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m24.977s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.204s
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m25.246s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m25.256s
16Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m25.360s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.475s
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m25.490s
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.889s
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m26.432s
10:56
FP1 results

The full order from first practice in Abu Dhabi

Norris set the pace in a tight FP1
10:31
Top 10

Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Russell, Bortoleto, Bearman, Sainz and Colapinto. 

10:30
Chequered flag

Drivers are finishing the session with some longer runs on heavier fuel. 

