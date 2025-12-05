2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday Practice - As it happened
Here's what happened in Friday practice for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso and Antonelli.
Norris fastest again ahead of Verstappen. Russell in third.
No one can get near McLaren's pace currently. Norris and Piastri in a different league in the race runs.
"Oscar is not totally dialled in yet but he will get there.I've been impressed with both of our drivers coming into the weekend, they same more relaxed than normal.
"We had a great team BBQ last night and the speeches Oscar and Lando gave together was awesome."
Teams are now focusing on the longer runs. Norris was 0.5s faster than Verstappen and Russell on the last lap.
Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso and Antonelli.
A lock up for the McLaren driver at Turn 6. He's 11th in the order, 0.6s off the pace.
Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Hadjar, Leclerc, Antonelli and Piastri.
Piastri only goes 10th, 0.6s off the pace.
He goes 0.3s ahead of Verstappen to take top spot in FP2.
It's a 1m23.446s for Verstappen to go 0.2s clear of Hadjar.
Leclerc slots into fourth in the Ferrari, 0.3s off the pace.
Bearman, Hadjar, Norris, Verstappen, Ocon, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz and Alonso.
He moves into third with a strong lap on the mediums, just a tenth off Hadjar.
Hadjar, Bearman, Verstappen, Ocon, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Bortoleto, Antonelli and Piastri.
Hadjar lowers the benchmark to a 1m24.167s, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.
Bearman storms to the top with a 1m24.744s on the softs, less than a tenth ahead of Verstappen.
Antonelli on top currently with a 1m25.278s, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz. Alonso, Albon and Tsunoda round out the top five at the moment.
Second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit is now underway. The final session on a Friday in 2025.
This will be the more representative session. The likes of Piastri, Alonso and Hamilton all return to action after missing FP1.
Here's how FP1 ended up in Abu Dhabi...
|2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.485s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.493s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m24.501s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.608s
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.629s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.733s
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.742s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.759s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m24.771s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.855s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.934s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.977s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.204s
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.246s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m25.256s
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m25.360s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.475s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m25.490s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.889s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.432s
Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Russell, Bortoleto, Bearman, Sainz and Colapinto.
Drivers are finishing the session with some longer runs on heavier fuel.