Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction

The Isle of Man TT has put several unique race-worn items used by five-time winner Dean Harrison up for auction, all signed by the star.

Making his Isle of Man TT debut in 2011, Dean Harrison - son of Sidecar racer Conrad Harrison - has become one of the leading names at the event.

Scoring a first podium in 2013, Harrison scored a maiden win in the Lightweight class the following year, marking the first of five.

His next came in 2018, when he won the second Supersport TT of the week, before sealing a Senior TT victory in 2019 for Kawasaki.

Switching to Honda for 2024, Harrison maintained his front-running pace and bagged a brace of wins in 2025 in the Superstock class.

Five times a winner and 35 times a podium finisher at the TT, Harrison goes into 2026 as one of the main threats.

As part of the TT’s new Originals collectable range, four lots of authentic race-used items are up for auction on the event’s official website.

The first is a signed helmet from 2024, with which Harrison scored four podiums. The current bid on this is already over £800.

A race-used helmet from 2023, with which Harrison achieved six podiums, is also available, with bids starting at £800. This helmet is signed, too.

A pair of signed gloves from 2025 and signed race boots from the 2025 Classic TT are going under the hammer alongside the helmets, with bids starting at £150.

The auction runs until 8 December at 6pm GMT.

As well as the Dean Harrison items, a set of signed race-winning boards from the 2025 Clasicc TT are up for sale.

You can own a trio of signed boards from the 2025 Historic Junior race, won by Paul Jordan, and the Historic Senior race, won by Mike Browne.

These will open for bids on 9 December until 15 December, with starting offers for both lots at £150.