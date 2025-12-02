Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction

Unique Dean Harrison items are being auctioned

Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT has put several unique race-worn items used by five-time winner Dean Harrison up for auction, all signed by the star.

Making his Isle of Man TT debut in 2011, Dean Harrison - son of Sidecar racer Conrad Harrison - has become one of the leading names at the event.

Scoring a first podium in 2013, Harrison scored a maiden win in the Lightweight class the following year, marking the first of five.

His next came in 2018, when he won the second Supersport TT of the week, before sealing a Senior TT victory in 2019 for Kawasaki.

Switching to Honda for 2024, Harrison maintained his front-running pace and bagged a brace of wins in 2025 in the Superstock class.

Five times a winner and 35 times a podium finisher at the TT, Harrison goes into 2026 as one of the main threats.

As part of the TT’s new Originals collectable range, four lots of authentic race-used items are up for auction on the event’s official website.

The first is a signed helmet from 2024, with which Harrison scored four podiums. The current bid on this is already over £800.

A race-used helmet from 2023, with which Harrison achieved six podiums, is also available, with bids starting at £800. This helmet is signed, too.

A pair of signed gloves from 2025 and signed race boots from the 2025 Classic TT are going under the hammer alongside the helmets, with bids starting at £150.

The auction runs until 8 December at 6pm GMT.

As well as the Dean Harrison items, a set of signed race-winning boards from the 2025 Clasicc TT are up for sale.

You can own a trio of signed boards from the 2025 Historic Junior race, won by Paul Jordan, and the Historic Senior race, won by Mike Browne.

These will open for bids on 9 December until 15 December, with starting offers for both lots at £150.

In this article

Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Not your average track day: BSB Champion takes on MotoGP winner at Portimao!
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira and Kyle Ryde on-track together at Portimao. Credit: Instagram/No Limits Trackdays.
F1 Feature
What next for Yuki Tsunoda in F1 after brutal Red Bull axe?
1h ago
Tsunoda is Red Bull's latest victim
MotoGP News
Ex-MotoGP rider hospitalised in Valentino Rossi event crash vows comeback
2h ago
Mattia Pasini, 2020
MotoGP Feature
What would the 2025 MotoGP season have looked like without Marc Marquez?
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP concession change timing works out for Honda
2h ago
Honda RC213Vs

More News

F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The complete grid for next season
2h ago
Verstappen and Hadjar will team up at Red Bull
F1 News
Red Bull finally reveal Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 teammate
3h ago
Verstappen will be joined by Hadjar at Red Bull next year
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro “almost crying”: “It's amazing what Pol did”
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro
RR News
Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction
5h ago
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
Brad Pitt to play Valentino Rossi in MotoGP movie? “We look alike!”
5h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, trackside. Credit: Gold and Goose.