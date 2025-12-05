2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
F1 title favourite Lando Norris set the pace in both practice sessions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Norris, who will win his maiden world championship with a top-three finish in Sunday’s season finale, once again headed title rival Max Verstappen at the top of the times in second practice.
The Briton had a more comfortable margin of 0.363 seconds over Verstappen in the more representative FP2, having only just edged out the Red Bull driver in FP1.
Norris goes into the three-way showdown 12 points ahead of Verstappen, who can seal a fifth consecutive world title if he wins the race and the current championship leader is lower than third.
Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who is the other driver in title contention, had a difficult practice and finished down in 11th.
Piastri returned to the cockpit of his MCL39 after sitting out of first practice so that Pato O’Ward could complete McLaren’s mandatory rookie running.
The Australian, who needs to finish in the top two to have any chance of becoming world champion, was left well down the order after a big lock up at Turn 6 ruined his soft tyre lap.
George Russell was third-quickest for Mercedes, ahead of impressive rookie Ollie Bearman, who was surprised by the competitiveness of his Haas as he ended up fourth and just four-tenths off the pace.
Both Saubers once again featured in the top-10 as Nico Hulkenberg took fifth ahead of rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto in sixth.
Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was seventh, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, another driver who missed FP1, was only 14th in his Ferrari.
|2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.083s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.446s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.462s
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.501s
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.550s
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.570s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.657s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.658s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.708s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.750s
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.763s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.832s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m23.872s
|14
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.939s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m23.950s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.958s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.303s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.474s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.771s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.963s
Norris sets benchmark in FP1
Norris set the pace in a rookie-dominated opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Norris edged out title rival Verstappen’s Red Bull by just 0.008 seconds in an incredibly tight first practice in Abu Dhabi.
Ferrari’s Leclerc suffered a spin but ended up with the third-quickest time, only 0.016s behind Norris.
FP1 is the least representative session of the weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit given it takes place during the day, unlike qualifying and the grand prix.
Nine rookie drivers also took part in the opening hour of running, with Piastri, the other championship hopeful in the three-way showdown, sitting out of the session.
Antonelli was fourth, ahead of Sauber’s Hulkenberg and Mercedes teammate Russell and Bortoleto, who took seventh as both Saubers featured towards the top of the FP1 timesheet.
Bearman finished eight despite sensor issues in his Haas, while Sainz and Franco Colapinto rounded out a top-10 covered by less than four tenths of a second for Williams and Alpine respectively.
|2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.485s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.493s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m24.501s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.608s
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.629s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.733s
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.742s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.759s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m24.771s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.855s
|11
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.934s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.977s
|13
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.204s
|14
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.246s
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.256s
|16
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m25.360s
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m25.475s
|18
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m25.490s
|19
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.889s
|20
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.432s