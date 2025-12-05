2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Norris was fastest in both practice sessions
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions

F1 title favourite Lando Norris set the pace in both practice sessions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris, who will win his maiden world championship with a top-three finish in Sunday’s season finale, once again headed title rival Max Verstappen at the top of the times in second practice.

The Briton had a more comfortable margin of 0.363 seconds over Verstappen in the more representative FP2, having only just edged out the Red Bull driver in FP1.

Norris goes into the three-way showdown 12 points ahead of Verstappen, who can seal a fifth consecutive world title if he wins the race and the current championship leader is lower than third.

Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who is the other driver in title contention, had a difficult practice and finished down in 11th.

Piastri returned to the cockpit of his MCL39 after sitting out of first practice so that Pato O’Ward could complete McLaren’s mandatory rookie running.

The Australian, who needs to finish in the top two to have any chance of becoming world champion, was left well down the order after a big lock up at Turn 6 ruined his soft tyre lap.

George Russell was third-quickest for Mercedes, ahead of impressive rookie Ollie Bearman, who was surprised by the competitiveness of his Haas as he ended up fourth and just four-tenths off the pace.

Both Saubers once again featured in the top-10 as Nico Hulkenberg took fifth ahead of rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto in sixth.

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was seventh, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, another driver who missed FP1, was only 14th in his Ferrari.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.083s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.446s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.462s
4Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.501s
5Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.550s
6Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.570s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.657s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.658s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.708s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.750s
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m23.763s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.832s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m23.872s
14Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.939s
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m23.950s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.958s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.303s
18Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m24.474s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.771s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.963s

Norris sets benchmark in FP1

Norris set the pace in a rookie-dominated opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris edged out title rival Verstappen’s Red Bull by just 0.008 seconds in an incredibly tight first practice in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari’s Leclerc suffered a spin but ended up with the third-quickest time, only 0.016s behind Norris.

FP1 is the least representative session of the weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit given it takes place during the day, unlike qualifying and the grand prix.

Nine rookie drivers also took part in the opening hour of running, with Piastri, the other championship hopeful in the three-way showdown, sitting out of the session.

Antonelli was fourth, ahead of Sauber’s Hulkenberg and Mercedes teammate Russell and Bortoleto, who took seventh as both Saubers featured towards the top of the FP1 timesheet.

Bearman finished eight despite sensor issues in his Haas, while Sainz and Franco Colapinto rounded out a top-10 covered by less than four tenths of a second for Williams and Alpine respectively.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.485s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.493s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m24.501s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.608s
5Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.629s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.733s
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.742s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.759s
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m24.771s
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.855s
11Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.934s
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m24.977s
13Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.204s
14Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m25.246s
15Arvid LindbladGBROracle Red Bull Racing1m25.256s
16Arthur LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m25.360s
17Ayumu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m25.475s
18Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams Racing1m25.490s
19Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.889s
20Cian ShieldsGBRAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m26.432s

In this article

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen pinpoints biggest concern after Friday practice
15m ago
Verstappen remarkably remains in F1 title contention
F1 News
Lando Norris delivers blunt reply to having FP1 head start over Oscar Piastri
17m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Charles Leclerc relying less on “gut feeling” after crucial Lewis Hamilton lesson
40m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Feature
Why Yamaha must consider the unthinkable for the sake of its MotoGP future
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions

More News

F1 News
‘What’s this guy doing?’ - Max Verstappen irks Lando Norris in FP2
1h ago
Verstappen got in Norris's way in second practice
F1 News
McLaren hit out at ‘uninformed and uneducated’ politician's claims
1h ago
McLaren boss Zak Brown
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's surprising career first after 2025 MotoGP title: ‘I felt empty’
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli: “The Pecco story has been hard to watch” - Exclusive
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fears for Isack Hadjar in Red Bull’s “difficult” environment
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar