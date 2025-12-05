F1 title favourite Lando Norris set the pace in both practice sessions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris, who will win his maiden world championship with a top-three finish in Sunday’s season finale, once again headed title rival Max Verstappen at the top of the times in second practice.

The Briton had a more comfortable margin of 0.363 seconds over Verstappen in the more representative FP2, having only just edged out the Red Bull driver in FP1.

Norris goes into the three-way showdown 12 points ahead of Verstappen, who can seal a fifth consecutive world title if he wins the race and the current championship leader is lower than third.

Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who is the other driver in title contention, had a difficult practice and finished down in 11th.

Piastri returned to the cockpit of his MCL39 after sitting out of first practice so that Pato O’Ward could complete McLaren’s mandatory rookie running.

The Australian, who needs to finish in the top two to have any chance of becoming world champion, was left well down the order after a big lock up at Turn 6 ruined his soft tyre lap.

George Russell was third-quickest for Mercedes, ahead of impressive rookie Ollie Bearman, who was surprised by the competitiveness of his Haas as he ended up fourth and just four-tenths off the pace.

Both Saubers once again featured in the top-10 as Nico Hulkenberg took fifth ahead of rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto in sixth.

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was seventh, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, another driver who missed FP1, was only 14th in his Ferrari.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m23.083s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.446s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.462s 4 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.501s 5 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.550s 6 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.570s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.657s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.658s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.708s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.750s 11 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m23.763s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.832s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m23.872s 14 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.939s 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m23.950s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.958s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.303s 18 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m24.474s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.771s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.963s

Norris sets benchmark in FP1

Norris set the pace in a rookie-dominated opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris edged out title rival Verstappen’s Red Bull by just 0.008 seconds in an incredibly tight first practice in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari’s Leclerc suffered a spin but ended up with the third-quickest time, only 0.016s behind Norris.

FP1 is the least representative session of the weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit given it takes place during the day, unlike qualifying and the grand prix.

Nine rookie drivers also took part in the opening hour of running, with Piastri, the other championship hopeful in the three-way showdown, sitting out of the session.

Antonelli was fourth, ahead of Sauber’s Hulkenberg and Mercedes teammate Russell and Bortoleto, who took seventh as both Saubers featured towards the top of the FP1 timesheet.

Bearman finished eight despite sensor issues in his Haas, while Sainz and Franco Colapinto rounded out a top-10 covered by less than four tenths of a second for Williams and Alpine respectively.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m24.485s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.493s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m24.501s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.608s 5 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m24.629s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.733s 7 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m24.742s 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m24.759s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m24.771s 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.855s 11 Ryo Hirakawa JPN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m24.934s 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m24.977s 13 Paul Aron EST BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m25.204s 14 Pato O'Ward MEX McLaren F1 Team 1m25.246s 15 Arvid Lindblad GBR Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m25.256s 16 Arthur Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m25.360s 17 Ayumu Iwasa JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m25.475s 18 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams Racing 1m25.490s 19 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.889s 20 Cian Shields GBR Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m26.432s

