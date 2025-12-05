Marc Marquez's surprising career first after 2025 MotoGP title: ‘I felt empty’

Marc Marquez admits to a new feeling after winning the 2025 title

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Marc Marquez admits his 2025 MotoGP title win was the first time in his career that he “felt empty” after securing a championship.

The 32-year-old dominated the 2025 campaign with the factory Ducati squad, as he scored 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories.

A run of seven successive 37-point weekends between Aragon and Hungary saw him seize control of the standings, with Marc Marquez winning the world title with five rounds to spare at the Japanese Grand Prix.

It marked his seventh premier class title, drawing him level with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, and was his first in six years.

Marquez's path back to winning the title was a tough one, as he faced a career-threatening injury in 2020 and two years of operations to correct it.

In 2023, he elected to quit Honda a year early as the bike proved uncompetitive, with Marquez forgoing a salary to join Gresini on an older satellite Ducati in 2024 to rediscover his competitive form.

Speaking during a premiere of a new DAZN documentary about him, Marquez told Spain’s AS that he “felt empty” after winning the title in Japan and didn’t want to ride again in Indonesia, such was the emotional release from his triumph.

“It's the first time I've won a championship and felt empty,” he admitted.

“I won in Japan and felt empty.

“In Indonesia, I didn't feel like getting on the bike, and in the other championships, I would win and think, ‘Where's the next one? I want to win them again.’

Despite this, Marquez insists he has not lost any of his drive to fight for the world championship again in 2026.

“This winter I will work to recover and, this hasn't gone away, to have the hunger to win again,” he said.

Marquez suffered a complicated shoulder injury in a collision triggered by Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

He required an operation on the injury a week after the Indonesian Grand Prix, which led to his withdrawal from the remainder of the 2025 season.

Marquez revealed in a behind-the-scenes video from Ducati that he asked his doctors about riding in the post-season Valencia test.

However, he was advised against it as a crash would aggravate the injury.

Marc Marquez's surprising career first after 2025 MotoGP title: ‘I felt empty’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen pinpoints biggest concern after Friday practice
21m ago
Verstappen remarkably remains in F1 title contention
F1 News
Lando Norris delivers blunt reply to having FP1 head start over Oscar Piastri
23m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Charles Leclerc relying less on “gut feeling” after crucial Lewis Hamilton lesson
46m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Feature
Why Yamaha must consider the unthinkable for the sake of its MotoGP future
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions

More News

F1 News
‘What’s this guy doing?’ - Max Verstappen irks Lando Norris in FP2
1h ago
Verstappen got in Norris's way in second practice
F1 News
McLaren hit out at ‘uninformed and uneducated’ politician's claims
1h ago
McLaren boss Zak Brown
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's surprising career first after 2025 MotoGP title: ‘I felt empty’
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli: “The Pecco story has been hard to watch” - Exclusive
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fears for Isack Hadjar in Red Bull’s “difficult” environment
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar