‘What’s this guy doing?’ - How Max Verstappen irked F1 title rival Lando Norris in FP2

Lando Norris fumed at F1 title rival Max Verstappen after a near-miss during second practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen inadvertently got in Norris’s way as the McLaren driver started a flying lap in the early stages of FP2 after being given some incorrect information by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

“You’ve got Norris… Not opening a lap behind you. Or Maybe he is… Coming through,” Lambiase said as replays showed a slow Verstappen drifting on the racing line.

Norris ran wide at Turn 1 but avoided contact with Verstappen, before complaining over team radio: "What's this guy doing? I almost crashed.”

The incident was noted by the stewards for potential impeding but they decided no investigation was necessary.

It marks the first on-track moment between the pair on a weekend one of them could be crowned world champion.

Norris heads into Abu Dhabi 12 points clear of Verstappen, while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri is 16 points behind.

The Briton was fastest in opening practice on Friday morning.

Norris will win his maiden world championship with a top-three finish on Sunday.