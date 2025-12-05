Lando Norris delivers blunt reply to having FP1 head start over Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri was forced to miss FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that having an extra practice session over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri gave him an advantage on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

Norris enjoyed a dominant day at the Yas Marina Circuit, topping both practice sessions.

The British driver could win the 2025 F1 title this weekend if he finishes on the podium.

Norris was fastest in both qualifying simulations and race runs in second practice. 

His advantage over Max Verstappen appeared to be greater in race trim.

On the other side of the McLaren garage, Oscar Piastri was forced to sit out FP1.

As per F1’s sporting regulations, all drivers (who aren’t classed as rookies) must give up their car to a rookie driver for two FP1 sessions. 

To fulfil that quota, Piastri missed FP1, giving his car to Pato O’Ward.

Piastri struggled for pace when he returned to action in second practice, setting the 11th-best time.

Norris was asked if having FP1 under his belt gave him an advantage. The F1 championship leader delivered a blunt “no.”

Reflecting on the day as a whole, Norris stressed that McLaren still need to find performance overnight.

“Obviously, from the times and everything, things are good at the minute,” he said. “But I still want a bit more from the car.

“I’m not completely happy, not completely confident. We’re a bit in the middle of trying some different things and trying to understand some things with the car. So hopefully there’s some more stuff we can get out of it overnight.

“It’s not been a bad day, for sure, it’s been a positive day. But we always know it gets a lot closer going into quali, so nothing to smile about just yet.”

Piastri reflects on Friday practice

Unsurprisingly, Piastri felt his lack of practice running put him on the back foot.

“I got there pretty well on the medium, just on the soft just I didn’t get the most out of the grip on that first timed lap,” Piastri explained.

“So I’m finding my feet, I think. Clearly there’s some things to try and improve for tomorrow but I think after just one session it’s not too bad.”

Piastri remains confident that after FP3, he will be back on pace with his teammate.

“The car’s looked quick,” Piastri explained. “I just need to get some more laps under my belt and find my feet a bit more really, that’s all.

“So a few more laps tomorrow, a few more sets of tyres and hopefully we’ll be there.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

