Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's biggest concern after F1 Abu Dhabi GP practice

Max Verstappen has admitted Red Bull are lacking both single lap and long run pace compared to McLaren at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was slower than F1 title favourite Lando Norris’s McLaren in both hour-long practice sessions at the season-ending round at the Yas Marina Circuit.

While the pair were separated by just 0.008 seconds in first practice, Norris extended his margin over Verstappen to 0.363s in FP2, leaving the Dutchman concerned about Red Bull’s competitiveness.

“Pretty okay. I was fairly happy with the car we just need to be probably a little bit faster. Still not quick enough but overall, for us, in a decent window around here,” Verstappen summed up after second practice.

Verstappen was heard complaining about his Red Bull throughout Friday and described the ride of his RB21 as being a “constant fight” but added “that’s nothing new.”

“It seems like it’s a decent gap that we need to close. But from our side we’ll just try to put the best car forward and let’s see how much we can find,” he added.

Asked whether Red Bull need to improve their race pace or single lap pace, Verstappen replied: “Single lap and long run needs to be better”.

Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle backed Red Bull to turn things around in time for a crucial qualifying session.

"Red Bull will finetune that. Max makes a big song and dance on a Friday,” Brundle said.

"They can dial it in. I think he will be alright but it looks like in raw pace that the McLaren is faster, which is what we expected.”

Verstappen was second-fastest in FP1 and FP2

F1 has seen ‘even more extraordinary’ Verstappen

Norris leads Verstappen by 12 points heading into Sunday’s three-way title showdown, while Oscar Piastri is 16 points back in third.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies believes that whether Verstappen becomes a five-time world champion or not, F1 has witnessed the best version of him to date this year.

“I think whether or not Max will win, it's probably fair to say that the world discovered an even more extraordinary Max this season, after his fourth world title,” Mekies explained.

“A bit because of the magnitude of the comeback. A bit because he has been so relaxed, so well seated in the team. Embracing so much that challenge with the right spirit.

“A bit also because we have seen him racing elsewhere. I think it has all taken a bit of a part of our heart when we have seen him spending his free weekends being a new dad, racing with GT cars around the world.

“It’s up to you guys to say if in that case, that will become the best of his titles. But for sure, in terms of whatever happens next, the scale of the comeback is something that hopefully will go in a few history books.”