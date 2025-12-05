Charles Leclerc relying less on “gut feeling” after crucial Lewis Hamilton lesson

Charles Leclerc has revealed he’s shifted his approach, relying less on “gut feelings” after learning key lessons from Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton made the shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

His arrival marked another huge challenge for Leclerc, who has previously outperformed both Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Leclerc has continued to be Ferrari’s lead driver on track, scoring 100 per cent of the team’s podiums this year.

While Hamilton has struggled to deliver big results, Leclerc has benefited from working alongside the seven-time world champion.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with L’Equipe, Leclerc explained what he’s learned from Hamilton, particularly about his approach during race weekends.

“I’ve learned a tremendous amount from Lewis, particularly in the way he works, how he analyses his data, and which ones are important to him,” Leclerc said.

“I won’t go into detail, but before his arrival, I was more focused on gut feelings.

“From now on, particularly when it comes to getting the tyres up to temperature, I am much more attentive to the numbers and the data. Lewis is extremely diligent and extremely precise about this window that allows the rubber to function well, especially in qualifying.

“With his arrival, I had a lot to learn. It was a huge motivation for me to see him join the team so that I could compare myself to him. Lewis was a great help, and I didn’t feel like I was in his shadow.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Will Ferrari deliver in 2026?

Ferrari have failed to live up to expectations in 2025. The SF-25 challenger has been a complete disappointment, showing no obvious strengths.

Unlike its predecessor, which performed well on race day, the SF-25 has been marred by limitations.

Leclerc and Hamilton have often been forced to “lift and coast” throughout the season, while Hamilton has continued to struggle with braking on the Ferrari.

The team’s winless campaign has led to speculation over Frederic Vasseur’s future.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has also been vocal, calling on the drivers to “talk less” and focus on driving.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 season will be crucial for the Scuderia, as new technical regulations come into play. A poor start could quickly create a toxic environment.

Leclerc has been linked with a potential switch to Aston Martin, while Vasseur’s position could be under threat if the team starts poorly.