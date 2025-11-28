|2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.924s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.982s
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.310s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m21.404s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m21.503s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.504s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m21.609s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m21.668s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.669s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.698s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.783s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m21.794s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m21.796s
|14
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.824s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.926s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.926s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.096s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.424s
|19
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.562s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.529s
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Practice and Sprint Qualifying LIVE!
Follow Crash.net's live coverage of the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix in Doha.
- First practice is at 13:30-14:30 UK time, with sprint qualifying at 17:30-18:15
- How to watch the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Live stream & TV times
- What Lando Norris needs to become F1 world champion in Qatar
The F1 world championship heads to Doha for the Qatar Grand Prix and the penultimate race of the 2025 season.
Following McLaren’s double disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for excessive plank wear, things have tightened up in the title race.
Lando Norris’s lead at the top of the world championship is now 24 points over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who dominated last time out in Sin City.
There are a maximum 58 points left up for grabs across the remaining two grands prix and sprint in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
It is possible that Norris could be crowned world champion for the first time in his F1 career this weekend.
The chequered flag is out and that's it for practice in Qatar.
It's Piastri who ends up fastest of all as he pips to McLaren teammate Norris to the quickest time in FP1.
The only other title contender, Verstappen, ends up sixth for Red Bull.
Next up is sprint qualifying at 17:30 UK time.
Alonso puts his Aston Martin third and only 0.386s behind the McLarens. That's a strong lap from the two-time world champion, who moves ahead of Sainz's Williams, Racing Bulls' Hadjar, and Verstappen's Red Bull.
Piastri goes for a second push lap and finds time to sneak ahead of Norris with a 1m20.924s.
That puts him fastest by just 0.058s from McLaren teammate Norris, who does not improve on his second go.
A poor showing from Ferrari on softs, with Hamilton only just making it into the top-10 in ninth and over eight tenths behind the McLarens.
Things are even worse for Leclerc, who is down in 13th and a full second adrift.
Norris goes fastest of all on a 1m20.982s, as McLaren teammate Piastri slots into second, 0.369s behind.
Verstappen goes third in his Red Bull, half a second off the pace of the Papaya cars.
Hadjar put his Racing Bulls top of the timesheet on the soft tyre with a 1m21.819s.
Norris, Verstappen and Piastri are all about to start laps on the soft tyres.
The field are heading out on soft tyres for the qualifying simulation runs...
Verstappen is still unhappy with his RB21. Now he's complaining about his gear shifts, reporting that his car is "jumping". That's far from ideal given we should be getting into the qualifying simulation runs very shortly.
A better lap from Norris, who improves to go fourth-fastest in his McLaren. That puts him nearly four tenths adrift of Mercedes' Russell.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has taken a trip through the gravel with a wide moment.
- Russell
- Verstappen
- Hadjar
- Alonso
- Albon
- Sainz
- Tsunoda
- Antonelli
- Piastri
- Lawson
Leclerc has been on the radio a lot complaining about how his Ferrari is handling.
"I don't know where the balance of the car is with this power steering," the Monegasque says, before worryingly adding: "I cannot feel a thing."
Leclerc is 13th and behind Ferrari teammate Hamilton.
Verstappen has just had a pop at Gasly after feeling the Alpine driver got in his way on a lap.
The Dutchman called Gasly a "blind idiot" over team radio as he vented his frustrations.
Verstappen is 0.207s slower than pace-setter Russell as things stand.
Not an ideal start to Friday's running for championship leader Norris, who has only completed six laps on the hard tyre and is down in 20th with the slowest time. The McLaren driver is currently in the garage.
We have only had 20 minutes of running so far, so no need to panic just yet.
Despite setting the pace early on, Verstappen is not completely happy with his Red Bull.
The four-time world champion reports his steering feels "really weird" shortly after he is seen having a wobble through a corner and running wide.
Russell is the latest driver to have a go setting the pace, as Sainz slots his Williams into second, just 0.032s adrift of the Mercedes.
Piastri is shuffled down to third, ahead of Hadjar, Alonso and Leclerc.
Piastri takes over at the top with a 1m23.039s to put him 0.304s clear of Verstappen's Red Bull.
This is a strong track for Piastri, who outperformed McLaren teammate Norris in both the sprint and Grand Prix here 12 months ago.
Hulkenberg's time at the top didn't last long as Verstappen regains top spot with a 1m23.343s.
Piastri slots his McLaren into second, 0.188s behind the Red Bull driver. Norris is currently eighth and 0.789s off the pace early on.
Unsurprisingly, it's been a busy start to the only hour of practice in Qatar. Lap times are improving all the time so it will probably have changed by the time this message is typed, but Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg currently sits top of the pile. All 20 drivers have put a lap time on the board.
Early laps are being completed and it's Max Verstappen starting as he means to go on by setting a 1m25.047s to go fastest by nearly a second from Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
10 drivers have times on the board already.
Green light at the end of the pit lane and the only hour of practice in Qatar this weekend is underway.
F1 drivers will be required to make at least two pit stops at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.
This mandatory two-stop rule has been imposed after F1 tyre supplier Pirelli held talks with the teams and governing body the FIA about driver safety.
Tyres will be restricted to a maximum length of 25 laps of the Lusail International Circuit, meaning drivers will have to pit either on or before the 25th lap of Sunday’s 57-lap grand prix.
These rules are not in place for the sprint race, which will be run over 19 laps.
Pirelli has explained that the measure “has been deemed necessary” after conducting analysis of the tyres used at last year’s Qatar Grand Prix.
"Last year, several tyres, particularly the left front, had reached the maximum wear level," Pirelli said.
"These conditions, combined with the high lateral energy, had increased the structural fatigue of the construction.”
Pirelli has brought its hardest tyre compounds to the race weekend to be able to handle the demands of the high-speed and relatively abrasive track.
McLaren being thrown out of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the skid blocks of both cars were found to have less than the minimum depth has had major ramifications on the drivers’ championship battle.
Lando Norris is still the strong favourite, but the Briton’s advantage stands at just 24 points over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who is badly out of form, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
While McLaren’s post-race disqualifications have opened the door for Verstappen to win a fifth consecutive world title, Norris remains in pole position and can wrap up his first drivers’ crown on Sunday in Qatar if results go his way.
33 of the maximum 58 points left available are up for grabs this weekend in Qatar, which features a sprint race.
Simply put, Norris will seal the deal and leave Qatar as the newly-crowned world champion if he outscores both Piastri and Verstappen by two points or more across the sprint and grand prix.
Even if Norris does not wrap things up in Qatar, he is likely to take a handy buffer over his rivals going into the Abu Dhabi finale, barring a major setback.
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.
We could witness a championship-defining weekend at the penultimate round of the 2025 F1 season in Doha, which is set to provide another pivotal moment in the title race.
The sprint format returns for the sixth and final time this year to add extra intrigue and potential jeopardy into the mix.
We have a crucial hour of practice running coming up for you at 13:30, before the competitive action begins with sprint qualifying at 17:30 UK time.
Hopefully your lunch has settled, make yourself a brew, and we will guide you through all the updates from Friday’s running in Qatar!