2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Practice and Sprint Qualifying LIVE!

The F1 world championship heads to Doha for the Qatar Grand Prix and the penultimate race of the 2025 season.

Following McLaren’s double disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for excessive plank wear, things have tightened up in the title race.

Lando Norris’s lead at the top of the world championship is now 24 points over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who dominated last time out in Sin City.

There are a maximum 58 points left up for grabs across the remaining two grands prix and sprint in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

It is possible that Norris could be crowned world champion for the first time in his F1 career this weekend.