2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full results and times from FP1
Full results from Friday practice at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri led a dominant McLaren 1-2 in Friday’s only practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix.
After a tricky start for both McLaren drivers, they showed their true pace during the soft-tyre runs. Initially, Lando Norris held a 0.3s advantage over teammate Piastri.
However, Piastri responded on his second effort on the softs, putting together a strong final sector to pip Norris at the top of the timesheets. Norris was also improving on his second lap but made a mistake in the final sector.
With two rounds to go, there are just 24 points separating the McLaren pair. This means Norris could clinch the title this weekend, becoming McLaren’s first world champion since 2008.
Piastri hasn’t beaten his teammate in a grand prix (when both drivers have finished) since the Belgian Grand Prix in July. The Australian is now level on points with Max Verstappen, who remains an outsider for the title.
Verstappen was only sixth-fastest and voiced complaints over team radio about how his RB21 was handling. He will need significant improvement ahead of sprint qualifying to challenge the two McLarens.
Fernando Alonso was McLaren’s nearest challenger, setting the third-fastest time. Isack Hadjar and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top five.
Alex Albon made it two Williams cars inside the top seven, capping off a strong session for the team. The leading Ferrari was Charles Leclerc in eighth, who lamented a lack of feeling behind the wheel of his car.
Lance Stroll and Kimi Antonelli completed the top 10 in FP1.
|2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.924s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.982s
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.310s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m21.404s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m21.503s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.504s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m21.609s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m21.668s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.669s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.698s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.783s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m21.794s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.796s
|14
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.824s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.926s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.926s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.096s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.424s
|19
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m22.562s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.529s