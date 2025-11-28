Oscar Piastri led a dominant McLaren 1-2 in Friday’s only practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix.

After a tricky start for both McLaren drivers, they showed their true pace during the soft-tyre runs. Initially, Lando Norris held a 0.3s advantage over teammate Piastri.

However, Piastri responded on his second effort on the softs, putting together a strong final sector to pip Norris at the top of the timesheets. Norris was also improving on his second lap but made a mistake in the final sector.

With two rounds to go, there are just 24 points separating the McLaren pair. This means Norris could clinch the title this weekend, becoming McLaren’s first world champion since 2008.

Piastri hasn’t beaten his teammate in a grand prix (when both drivers have finished) since the Belgian Grand Prix in July. The Australian is now level on points with Max Verstappen, who remains an outsider for the title.

Verstappen was only sixth-fastest and voiced complaints over team radio about how his RB21 was handling. He will need significant improvement ahead of sprint qualifying to challenge the two McLarens.

Fernando Alonso was McLaren’s nearest challenger, setting the third-fastest time. Isack Hadjar and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top five.

Alex Albon made it two Williams cars inside the top seven, capping off a strong session for the team. The leading Ferrari was Charles Leclerc in eighth, who lamented a lack of feeling behind the wheel of his car.

Lance Stroll and Kimi Antonelli completed the top 10 in FP1.

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m20.924s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m20.982s 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.310s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m21.404s 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m21.503s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.504s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m21.609s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m21.668s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.669s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.698s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.783s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m21.794s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.796s 14 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.824s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.926s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.926s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m22.096s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.424s 19 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m22.562s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.529s

