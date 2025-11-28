Max Verstappen reveals private messages from Christian Horner since Red Bull exit

Max Verstappen continues to have a close relationship with Christian Horner despite his shock exit earlier this year.

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies as Red Bull F1 team principal ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Briton had spearheaded Red Bull for 20 years, overseeing the team’s rise to dominant world champions.

However, Horner was dismissed after a poor run of form for Red Bull.

Verstappen looked to be out of title contention, with Red Bull unsure how they could turn their season around.

Since Horner’s exit, there has been speculation about how influential the Verstappens were in Red Bull making the change.

In an interview with PA ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen opened up on his relationship with Horner - and how frequently they still speak.

“Yes. Every race weekend. He will send a message about anything; how the race went and keeping up to date with life,” Verstappen explained. “So, we are still in very good contact, absolutely.”

Verstappen on Horner exit

Horner’s exit coincided with Red Bull’s return to form.

Verstappen immediately won the sprint race at Spa.

He would have to wait until Monza - in September - to return to the top step of the podium in a grand prix.

Red Bull and Verstappen’s improved form has put him in title contention with two rounds to go.

Verstappen is level on points with Oscar Piastri, having been over 100 points off at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen still has to make up 24 points on Lando Norris.

“It is very important to acknowledge what Christian did for this team and the moments we lived through together; the first title in 2021, the rollercoaster of that year and emotions of the final race in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

“They are moments you will never forget. The problem we had is that there was a lot of stuff that was going on. We were lost with the car and that didn’t help in terms of keeping everything under control and quiet and people were leaving, too.

“But everything together with the change in team boss, plus suddenly understanding the car, by coincidence it just brought peace because people were then suddenly more confident again and that calmed things down.”