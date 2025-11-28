The eleventh edition of Valentino Rossi’s 100km dei Campioni dirt track race will be held at the Italian’s Moto Ranch in Tavullia this weekend.

The event, where riders compete in pairs, was first held in 2014, a year after the formal creation of the VR46 Riders Academy.

A fresh-faced future WorldSBK runner-up Nicolo Bulega, then a member of the Academy, took victory alongside Moto2/WSS race winner Lorenzo Baldassarri in the inaugural event.

Valentino Rossi then claimed the first of his six 'home' wins the following year, most of them alongside younger brother Luca Marini.

Aside from Bulega and Baldassarri, others to inflict a rare defeat on Rossi include Franco Morbidelli-Mattia Pasini in 2017, and Baldassarri-Elia Bartolini in 2022.

The Doctor - who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021 - took his most recent victory in the ninth edition, again alongside Marini, held in 2024.

Diogo Moreira then kicked off what would become a Moto2 title-winning year by forming part of the first non-Italian victory pairing, alongside French supermoto star Thomas Chareyre, in the tenth edition (held in January, 2025).

Moreira and Chareyre will return for this weekend’s 11th edition, where 2026 LCR Honda rider Moreira is among six current MotoGP riders taking part.

The list of past '100km dei Campioni' winners and the full 2025 rider entry can be seen below.

100km dei Campioni - Past winners

1st edition: Nicolo Bulega, Lorenzo Baldassarri

2nd edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini

3rd edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini

4th edition: Franco Morbidelli, Mattia Pasini

5th edition: Valentino Rossi, Franco Morbidelli

6th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini

7th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini

8th edition: Lorenzo Baldassarri, Elia Bartolini

9th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini

10th edition: Diogo Moreira, Thomas Chareyre

Entry list: 100km dei Campioni - 11th edition