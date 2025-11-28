Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions dirt track race - Past winners

From Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini's home domination to last year’s surprise non-Italian victory - all the 100km dei Campioni winners ahead of this weekend's 11th edition.

Valentino Rossi at start of 100km of champions 2022
The eleventh edition of Valentino Rossi’s 100km dei Campioni dirt track race will be held at the Italian’s Moto Ranch in Tavullia this weekend.

The event, where riders compete in pairs, was first held in 2014, a year after the formal creation of the VR46 Riders Academy.

A fresh-faced future WorldSBK runner-up Nicolo Bulega, then a member of the Academy, took victory alongside Moto2/WSS race winner Lorenzo Baldassarri in the inaugural event.

Valentino Rossi then claimed the first of his six 'home' wins the following year, most of them alongside younger brother Luca Marini.

Aside from Bulega and Baldassarri, others to inflict a rare defeat on Rossi include Franco Morbidelli-Mattia Pasini in 2017, and Baldassarri-Elia Bartolini in 2022.

The Doctor - who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021 - took his most recent victory in the ninth edition, again alongside Marini, held in 2024.

Diogo Moreira then kicked off what would become a Moto2 title-winning year by forming part of the first non-Italian victory pairing, alongside French supermoto star Thomas Chareyre, in the tenth edition (held in January, 2025).

Moreira and Chareyre will return for this weekend’s 11th edition, where 2026 LCR Honda rider Moreira is among six current MotoGP riders taking part.

The list of past '100km dei Campioni' winners and the full 2025 rider entry can be seen below.

100km dei Campioni - Past winners

1st edition: Nicolo Bulega, Lorenzo Baldassarri
2nd edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
3rd edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
4th edition: Franco Morbidelli, Mattia Pasini
5th edition: Valentino Rossi, Franco Morbidelli
6th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
7th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
8th edition: Lorenzo Baldassarri, Elia Bartolini
9th edition: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
10th edition: Diogo Moreira, Thomas Chareyre

Entry list: 100km dei Campioni - 11th edition

  • Valentino Rossi
  • Pedro Acosta
  • Dominique Aegerter
  • Senna Agius
  • David Alonso
  • Niccolò Antonelli
  • Xavier Artigas
  • Francesco Bagnaia
  • Lorenzo Baldassarri
  • Barry Baltus
  • Elia Bartolini
  • Daniel Bewley
  • Marco Bezzecchi
  • Nicolò Bulega
  • Mattia Casadei
  • Francesco Cecchini
  • Thomas Chareyre
  • Filippo Farioli
  • Augusto Fernández
  • Matteo Ferrari
  • Alessandro Lupino
  • Federico Fuligni
  • Filippo Fuligni
  • Matteo Gabarini
  • Marco Gaggi
  • Manuel González
  • Dean Harrison
  • Chris Holder
  • Andrea Mantovani
  • Luca Marini
  • Guy Martin
  • Andrea Migno
  • Jack Miller
  • Diogo Moreira
  • Tim Neave
  • Iván Ortolá
  • Luca Ottaviani
  • Mattia Pasini
  • Matteo Patacca
  • Lorenzo Pritelli
  • Tito Rabat
  • Bradley Ray
  • Alberto Surra
  • Davey Todd
  • Andrea Verona
  • Celestino Vietti
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

