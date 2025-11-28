Ex-Jonathan Rea crew chief makes Axel Bassani switch: “Slowly we start to work…”

This week’s two-day Jerez WorldSBK test (26–27 November) marked a week of firsts for many teams and rider, Axel Bassani among them, as the Italian began working with Jonathan Rea’s former crew chief: Oriol Pallares.

Pallares worked as Rea’s chief mechanic at Kawasaki's World Superbike project until the two moved together to Yamaha for 2024. The Spaniard then took over as Rea’s crew chief in 2025 after the Northern Irish rider decided to part with Andrew Pitt, who from 2026 will be crew chief to Miguel Oliveira at BMW.

Bimota’s test started with only Xavi Fores on-track on the first day before race riders Bassani and Alex Lowes climbed aboard the KB998 on day two.

It was a day that saw Bassani riding sick, and beginning his relationship with Pallares.

“For me it’s been a little bit difficult day because I’m a little bit sick,” said Axel Bassani, speaking to WorldSBK.com.

“So, I had some difficulties – especially after some laps it was difficult for me to breathe inside the helmet.

“But, in the end, we did a lot of laps, we tried a lot of things.

“In the end, I’m quite happy about the work we did in the test, especially it was the first time for me working with my new crew chief [Oriol Pallares], so we need a bit of time to try to work in the perfect way. But I’m happy.”

Expanding on his first day working with Pallares, Bassani added: “It’s nice, he’s a good person, professional person. Slowly we start to work and understand without putting too much pressure on us because, in the end, the pace was not bad.

“But we are always three or four tenths [behind] Alex [Lowes], but Alex today was the best rider on-track.

“This is good for the team, this means the bike starts to work in a good way. But it’s only the first step for us, so from here we start to work.”

Although the space of Lowes was clearly strong, Bassani was keen to keep expectations under control.

“We have to [look] towards the positive things,” he said, “but, at the same time, it’s winter, it’s cold, so usually the bike works good in these conditions.

“We have to understand in hot conditions how the bike will work because in the moment it’s our worst point, when it’s hot.

“So, we have to be happy, but at the same point [we need to] stay with the eye on that point.”

There were new items to try for Bassani, but their benefits need to be analysed before testing resumes in January.

“Something new,” he said. “New rear shock, some new things.

“But now we have to put all together – we tried a lot of things. We need to understand what is good for us and what is not, and in January we will start I think with a better idea on what we need to do.”