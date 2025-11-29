Tommy Bridewell tipped as “formidable threat” by 2026 BSB rival

Glenn Irwin has tipped Tommy Bridewell as a “formidable threat” in the 2026 BSB season.

Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Tommy Bridewell “will be a formidable threat” in the 2026 BSB season, Glenn Irwin thinks.

Bridewell will race for the Superbike Advocates team in BSB next year as he returns to Ducati machinery – which he rode for the Moto Rapido team between 2019 and 2022, and then for PBM in his 2023 title-winning season – after two years at Honda Racing UK.

The Devizes rider endured a tough 2025 season that saw him win only one race, after winning the 2023 title and taking the 2024 championship battle to the final lap of the final race with Kyle Ryde.

Irwin himself is making a return to Ducati next year with the Nitrous Competitions team, who are switching from Yamaha. Irwin rode for the team, which won the last two titles with the aforementioned Ryde, since the middle of 2025 after splitting with PBM, and said he is “grateful” for the move to Ducati.

The two – Irwin and Bridewell – were embroiled in a tense title fight in 2023 while teammates at PBM, and Irwin expects that the #46 will be back to consistently contending for the top positions in 2026 with the move to Ducati, even if he is on a new team.

“It’s going to be great,” Irwin said, speaking to Niall Mackenzie on the Ducati stage at Motorcycle Live.

“You know Tommy [Bridewell] on a Ducati – with Superbike Advocates – will be a formidable threat. 

“There’s a lot of guys in this championship that are very fast. 

“But there’s a select few that are mentally strong, and that’s Tommy’s strength – he’s always been resilient. 

“I see some similarities in him and it’s great to have him back on a Ducati in Superbike.

“We’ve a good rivalry and there’s mutual respect there.”

Irwin added that Bridewell, along with “Scott [Redding, Leon [Haslam], and myself” on Panigale V4 Rs in 2026, “it’s going to be a great year”.

Tommy Bridewell tipped as “formidable threat” by 2026 BSB rival
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

